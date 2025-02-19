Where each former Cardinals player signed in free agency as spring training begins

RHP Andrew Kittredge - Baltimore Orioles, one year, $10 million

Andrew Kittredge was a pleasant surprise for the Cardinals this past year. St. Louis acquired him via trade in a deal that sent prospect Richie Palacios to the Tampa Bay Rays. Kittredge was one of the game's best set-up men last year; he finished 2024 with 37 holds, second in the majors, and a 2.80 ERA in 70.2 innings. He was an essential piece to the late innings last year for the Cardinals.

Now, Kittredge will join two other former Cardinals in Baltimore on a one-year deal. The hope is that he can replicate that success for the Orioles out of the 'pen.

OF Tyler O'Neill - Baltimore Orioles, three years, $49.5 million

Speaking of former Cardinals now playing for the Baltimore Orioles...

Tyler O'Neill finally got a payday. After years of injuries, underperformance, and glimpses of All-Star-level production, O'Neill was traded to the Boston Red Sox for an underwhelming return, and he had a solid year for Boston with a .241/.336/.511 slash line and 31 home runs in only 473 plate appearances.

O'Neill turned that output into a strong contract that gives him a starting spot in a crowded outfield in Boston. He'll be the team's starting left fielder, and he'll likely find himself in the heart of the batting order most days next year.

OF Dylan Carlson - Baltimore Orioles, one year, $975,000

Once a top-30 prospect in all of baseball, Dylan Carlson has fallen quite a bit. After successful rookie and sophomore years in 2021 and 2022, respectively, Carlson was simply unable to stay healthy and hit right-handed pitching. The Cardinals traded Carlson at the 2024 trade deadline for right-handed reliever Shawn Armstrong, who was eventually DFAd just a few short weeks after the trade.

Carlson was the youngest free agent this winter, and despite his former prospect pedigree, the best he could do this offseason was a one-year deal worth $975,000. FanGraphs Roster Resource has Carlson listed as a starter in Triple-A. He'll have to wait for Tyler O'Neill, Cedric Mullins, Colton Cowser, and Heston Kjerstad to crumble before he sniffs the majors again.