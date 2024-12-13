What the Cardinals' pitch for Roki Sasaki should look like

On Tuesday, Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki was officially posted, and the 45-day window to sign with a major-league team started.

Since Sasaki is under 25, he is subject to restrictions regarding international amateur players. Essentially, he isn't a free agent, and teams can acquire him via an international signing. Teams like the Athletics, Cincinnati Reds, Detroit Tigers, and Miami Marlins have the largest pools. Meanwhile, the St. Louis Cardinals have just over $5 million to spend in international free agency. The dollar figure isn't what should direct Sasaki's decision. Rather, the team and what it has to offer should sway the 23-year-old.

Sasaki's agent, Joel Wolfe, spoke at the Winter Meetings in Dallas and detailed what his client is looking for in a team. "I'm not entirely sure yet. I've known Roki for a little over two years now, and as I've gotten to know him, it's been a little bit difficult to really ascertain what his decision-making process would be for choosing a team because his focus has predominantly been on whether or not he's going to be able to post."

Clear as mud, right?

Well, other details have emerged based on other comments made by Wolfe. He is looking for a mid-market team with a softer media presence due to the rough go he had in Japan these last two years. Sasaki is also looking for a place with a strong background in developing pitchers. Sasaki could also be interested in being the lone Japanese star on a team. While many pundits pegged the Los Angeles Dodgers or San Diego Padres as favorites, that may have changed in recent days.

All of this has opened the floodgates of rumors surrounding the St. Louis Cardinals and Sasaki. Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch said as much on MLB Network recently. Goold said that team president of baseball operations John Mozeliak will make a pitch to Sasaki, but he isn't overly optimistic about the Cardinals' chances to land Sasaki.

Will the 2025 Cardinals roster include Nolan Arenado and/or Roki Sasaki?@dgoold stops by to discuss the level of trade interest in the 10x Gold Glove winner and more.#MLBTonight presented by @CohnReznick pic.twitter.com/jo2g75d3cj — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) December 12, 2024

What should the Cardinals' pitch to Sasaki look like?

I identified seven arguments the Cardinals should use to Roki Sasaki to convince him that playing for the St. Louis Cardinals is ideal over the next six years.

1. St. Louis is a small-to-mid-market city.

This will lessen the pressure on him to be successful early on in his career as he adapts to a new league and culture. There won't be immense stress on him to translate his NPB success immediately to Major League Baseball.

2. The Cardinals have a strong relationship with Sasaki's agent, Joel Wolfe.

That has become even more evident these past few days at the Winter Meetings. Wolfe is Arenado's agent, too, and the Cardinals have had an amicable relationship with Joel Wolfe these last few years.

3. There is a new focus on pitching development in the organization.

This new focus is being spearheaded by great pitching minds in Rob Cerfolio and Matt Pierpont. Cergolio comes from the Cleveland Guardians and is the Cardinals' new Assistant General Manager, Player Development and Performance. Pierpont will become the organization's new Director of Pitching. These two, along with the imminent arrival of a pitching lab in Florida, should be convincing enough that the Cardinals are focusing heavily on pitching development in the near future.

4. Lars Nootbaar

That's it. Just Lars Nootbaar.

Noot became a national favorite of Samurai Japan during the World Baseball Classic in 2023, and he probably still remains in contact with several of his former teammates. Perhaps he could convince Sasaki that the Cardinals are a team worthy of his inclusion.

5. St. Louis has a history, albeit brief, with players from Japan.

So Taguchi may be the most prominent of these, but the Cardinals have also had success with players like Miles Mikolas and Drew VerHagen. Sasaki could continue that short lineage.

6. St. Louis media members are wonderful!

Be it Derrick Goold, Katie Woo, John Denton, Jeff Jones, Lynn Worthy, or Jim Hayes, the media members who cover the Cardinals are great to the players. If Sasaki wants a soft landing with a welcoming group of media members, St. Louis would be the place to be.

Watch out for the fans, though; they tend to bite. They're still quite loyal!

7. He can have an adjustment period without immense pressure.

The Cardinals are looking to compete but not necessarily contend for a World Series in 2025. The onus of leading a team to a world championship in his first year or two with the Cardinals won't be present. Therefore, Roki Sasaki can use his first year or two as adjustment years, essentially time in the minors developing.

He could eventually become the staff's ace, and that may be quite appealing to him down the road.