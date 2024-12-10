The Cardinals have just emerged as a potential landing spot for Roki Sasaki

The Roki Sasaki sweepstakes are about to commence as the Japanese superstar pitcher is likely to meet with teams in the coming weeks. The St. Louis Cardinals have not been linked to Sasaki, but a quip from his agent, Joel Wolfe, could plant the Cardinals in the mix of acquiring the potential ace.

Joel Wolfe (agent) said Roki Sasaki could benefit from a “soft landing” in a small to mid-market team, partially because of how tough the Japanese media has been on his mental health. pic.twitter.com/ORDLTOsUd7 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) December 10, 2024

Wolfe, who also represents Nolan Arenado, said that Sasaki could benefit from a "soft landing," which would make St. Louis a perfect destination. The media in St. Louis are often criticized for not asking the hard-hitting questions, but this could be a massive benefit for the Cardinals if Sasaki deems this to be an important trait in a team.

Japanese players have overwhelmingly signed with clubs on the coast when transitioning to the major leagues, but discussions with his agent reportedly have not occurred regarding Sasaki's preferred location.

Roki Sasaki’s agent says preferences when it comes to West Coast vs. East Coast hasn’t come up with the player — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) December 10, 2024

Another quote from Sasaki said that he has paid attention to teams' overall success. Although the Cardinals have floundered in recent seasons, their 11 championships and storied history could tantalize Sasaki to consider playing in St. Louis.

Roki Sasaki’s agent, Joel Wolfe:



“He has paid attention to how teams have done as far as overall success.” pic.twitter.com/f9knOh9l4r — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) December 10, 2024

Sasaki could also be swayed by the presence of Lars Nootbaar, who took the Japanese baseball landscape by storm during the 2023 World Baseball Classic as he emerged as a clubhouse leader and favorite among players for Team Japan, whom Sasaki also played for.

Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak recently spoke of the Cardinals' need to cut payroll in 2025 along with their focus on developing young star players. Sasaki would check both of those boxes, as he is only 23 years old and will be signing as an international amateur free agent, which means he will come at a bargain for whoever ends up snagging him.

Mozeliak recently said that the Cardinals currently plan to hold on to closer Ryan Helsley and starter Erick Fedde. This struck a nerve with many Cardinals fans, many of whom believe that the team needs to roll with a full youth movement. However, if a Sasaki signing is the the cards, the team could end up far more competitive than most expected, leaving Helsley and Fedde as potentially strong complementary arms.

The Cardinals were never considered contenders for Sasaki, and they are still far from a frontrunner for his services. However, his statements and those of Wolfe should at least raise eyebrows around Cardinal Nation.