Way-too-early Cardinals Opening Day roster projection

Outfield (5) - Brendan Donovan, Lars Nootbaar, Jordan Walker, Michael Siani, and Alec Burleson

Just missed the cut: Victor Scott II and Michael Koperniak

The Arenado situation impacts more than just the Cardinals' outfield alignment as we look ahead toward spring training and what their Opening Day roster could look like.

While most people are laser-focused on Michael Siani and Victor Scott II duking it out for the starting center field role, I am of the belief that Lars Nootbaar will pass them both on the depth chart and end up being the Cardinals' Opening Day center fielder, creating opportunities for Brendan Donovan in left field and freeing up the DH spot for someone like Alec Burleson.

Especially with Arenado still in town, I don't think it's in the Cardinals' best interest to block any of their promising young bats, if they can help it. While Scott fits the category of a promising young player, my guess is they'd like to see him get more seasoning in Memphis this year, and if Nootbaar can stay healthy and show he can handle playing center field, he's clearly their best option out there.

Michael Siani is one of the best defensive center fielders in baseball, but he was nearly 40% below league average at the plate last year. He really fits the mold of a fourth outfielder, and considering how much rotation we could see in this Cardinals group, he'll still draw plenty of starts in center field in this scenario.

The right field job is Jordan Walker's, and I expect him to play there all season, whether or not he sinks or swims. Donovan will likely still kick around the field even as the projected left fielder in my scenario, which gives some opportunity for Burleson to get starts in left field or Nootbaar to slide to left and Siani to start some games.

This is a big year for the Cardinals outfield group. Walker and Nootbaar especially need to prove themselves to the front office to be major parts of the club's future.