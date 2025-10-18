Was bullying the philosophical difference for the Cardinals and Mike Shildt?

Former St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt announced his retirement from the San Diego Padres. Shildt acknowledged that the language used toward his retirement and his dismissal from the St. Louis Cardinals for "philosophical differences" is similar.

"Eerily similar," Shildt said in an interview with Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union Tribune [PAYWALL]. The skipper said he was retiring to refocus on himself, specifically his mental and physical health. He expressed symptoms of burnout.

Even in his exit interview, former president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said it was "philosophical differences" behind the move. He never elaborated on it, but said that more information would likely come out about it.

That time seems to have arrived.

According to Acee's reporting, "The issues that surfaced in San Diego were virtually identical to the issues that several league sources said led to Shildt’s abrupt dismissal in St. Louis following a 90-win season in 2021 and three playoff appearances in three seasons."

Acee said that a half dozen sources, including current and former members of the Cardinals organization and two people who were part of front offices that considered interviewing Shildt in the month after he was fired, stated that some Cardinals coaches and others threatened to quit if Shildt remained. The report added that it did not occur in San Diego, though multiple coaches indicated they would leave if they found opportunities elsewhere."

Acee noted that the Padres enlisted people internally to work with Shildt regarding his penchant to snap at colleagues and even superiors who he perceived were questioning him, according to multiple sources.

There was obviously always more to the "philosophical differences" discussed by Mozeliak. Shildt had worn out his welcome with the Cardinals after bullying coaches and support staff. That's terrible to hear regarding a man fans had been led to believe was the keeper of the Cardinal Way. A Cardinal for Life guy.

I don't think demeaning or bullying colleagues and supporting staff is the Cardinal Way. It is definitely a "philosophical difference." Mozeliak is basically saying he's making his collegues uncomfortable. The Cardinals can't have that. And I respect that.

Mozeliak and the Cardinals did right by letting Shildt go. Toxic work environments are no fun. They create anxiety and terrible feelings. These coaches and staff are doing their best to build a winning team. To get bullied for doing your job is unacceptable.

Mozeliak never explained the philosophical difference, so Shildt could learn from the experience and do better in his next job. Mozeliak did right by the guy who'd spent his career with the Cardinals. Shildt needed a change in scenery.

He got that, but fell into his old habit of getting defensive. This time, he retired to return to North Carolina and heal. Acee's reporting suggests he won't look into being a manager again, but rather work in player development—a position he was successful in for many years with the Cardinals. It would be beneficial for Shildt to take a break, reflect, and improve himself.

Acee's reporting raises more questions, but the main takeaway is that Mozeliak wasn't the evil villain he was portrayed to be after Shildt's firing. And Shildt wasn't the good guy done wrong by his dream employer.

Both of the men were humans doing their best.