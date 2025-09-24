John Mozeliak hints at reasoning behind Cardinals firing Mike Shlidt

Now that John Mozeliak is in his final week as the St. Louis Cardinals' president of baseball operations, the executive seems to feel a little more open to discussing some of the issues that plagued him in his final seasons at the helm of the organization.

Mozeliak isn't spilling it all, but he certainly gave a glance into things while appearing on The Morning After STL show on 101 ESPN in St. Louis on Tuesday. The discussion covered a wide range of topics during his time with the Cardinals.

The TMA crew read some questions from listeners. Many of the questions brought fascinating insight into Mozeliak's thinking. The most interesting question came from some fans, who noted a shift in the organization following the firing of Mike Shildt.

At the time of Shildt's firing in October 2021, Mozeliak said "philosophical differences" were behind the move. Mozeliak appears to understand that fans are upset by the move and do not fully comprehend why it was necessary.

"It's spilled milk. What happened, happened," Mozeliak said. "There were certainly reasons why we had to make that decision. I don't think the public forum is the right place for it. I do feel like I get beaten up for it. Legally, I was advised that as an employer, there is only so much that can be said. I don't want to beat around the bush. I know we had to make a decision. I believe it was the right decision. People can argue that they don't think it was. However, I'm sure that someday more of this will come to light. I'm sure some of the people who worked with me or under him might have some things to say as well. But to me, it's what has happened, happened."

Mozeliak doesn't go into detail on the firing but it's easy to see it was more than just a "philosophical difference." Hopefully fans do learn more of what happened. And, maybe Mozeliak won't be such a villian. It doesn't seem like he was in this case.

Mozeliak quickly changed the subject to Shildt's successor, current manager Oli Marmol.

"I think Oli does a really good job as a manager," Mozeliak said. "As a manager, you play the hand you are dealt. Talent matters. When you look at what has transpired with not extending [Paul Goldschmidt.] We don't know what will happen with Nolan [Arenado]. We need that next generation to be it."

Mozeliak noted the Cardinals have always had that star power with Ozzie Smith, Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina, Matt Holliday, and Lance Berkman.

Mozeliak said that star power is what the team needs moving forward. He believed the trade for Arenado would be a bridge to the next considerable talent within the organization. "Now we are at that point where we are wondering, do we have that next big player coming?" Mozeliak said. "We are excited about JJ Wetherholt, but that's a lot of pressure to put on someone two years out from his draft."

Mozeliak hinted this was why Wetherholt wasn't brought up this season, to give him more time before his Major League clock begins.

Mozeliak acknowledged how tough being a manager is, but appreciates Marmol for all he has done, noting that he has the respect of the Cardinals clubhouse and of other managers in the field. Mozeliak admired the job he had done and stated this is why he was offered his extension in 2024.

Mozeliak noted that managing is tough but believes Marmol can help the club in developing the talent they have while also preparing for another top talent - whether he is already in the organization or if they have to go out and get him.

Chaim Bloom takes over as the Cardinals' president of baseball operations at the end of the season.