Under-the-radar Cardinals prospect is blooming offensively to start 2025

In a year where player development is being placed at the forefront, several young players have their eyes set on making strides for the St. Louis Cardinals. In speaking with Ian Bedell, he's made it a goal of his to boost his velocity and make himself known during the transitory time period. Outfielder Noah Mendlinger also has his eyes set on making his major-league debut this year.

First baseman Josh Kross is making his mark early in the season for the Cardinals' Low-A affiliate, the Palm Beach Cardinals.

St. Louis Cardinals prospect Josh Kross hit for the cycle for the Palm Beach Cardinals.

On Tuesday night, Kross hit for the cycle against the Clearwater Threshers. He started off this historic feat with a triple to center field in the first inning that scored Nathan Church and Travis Honeyman.

Kross then homered in the sixth inning. This was his fourth straight game with a home run. His three-run blast scored Jose Cordoba and Travis Honeyman.

Kross came up again in the bottom of the 7th inning, and he hit a single to left field. Travis Honeyman once again scored as a result. The final piece of Kross's cycle puzzle, a double, came in the bottom of the eighth inning. His ground-rule double to right field capped off his impressive night.

2-R Triple ✅

3-R Home Run ✅

RBI Single ✅

Ground Rule Double ✅



1B Josh Kross (A) has HIT FOR THE CYCLE as part of a 4-for-5, 6 RBI night! @GoPBCardinals pic.twitter.com/GAMfiVYquG — Cardinals Player Development (@CardsPlayerDev) April 16, 2025

The Cardinals drafted Kross, 22, in the sixth round of the 2024 MLB Amateur Draft out of the University of Cincinnati. While with the Bearcats, Kross slashed .347/.435/.644, and he slugged 34 home runs in two seasons at Cincinnati. He posted a strong 165 wRC+ in his sophomore year at Cincinnati.

Kross was drafted as an offense-first catcher who would probably have to move to first base. He was prone to chasing as an amateur, as he struck out 15% of the time in 2024 and walked only 8.5% of the time. He flipped the script on his walk and strikeout rates last year at Low-A Palm Beach during his first professional showing.

Through only 10 games this year, Kross has hit four home runs, driven in 17 batters, and he has a 255 wRC+. He's striking out only 8.3% of the time, too, and his .625 ISO is unheard of.

Josh Kross's percentile rankings through 10 games are off the charts. He's in the 100th percentile in wOBA, xwOBA, and hard-hit rate in the Florida State League. He is only below average in out-of-zone swing percentage and walk rate (2.8%). Many of Kross's at-bats have resulted in balls in play, and his .346 BABIP is off the charts so far this year.

Kross was drafted as a polished collegiate player, so his time in Low-A will likely be brief. The Cardinals could push him as high as Double-A Springfield, but they may be patient with him, as the Springfield Cardinals already have Leonardo Bernal, the organization's sixth-ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline.

Expect Josh Kross to move up the organizational depth chart quickly if he keeps putting up numbers like he has in Palm Beach. The Cardinals' fantastic catching depth appears to have another level with Josh Kross raking in the lower levels of the minors.