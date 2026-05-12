Trio of Cardinals prospects honored with organization's first monthly award

The St. Louis Cardinals have been grabbing headlines at the major league level since the start of the 2026 season and have been led by their young roster that refuses to give in to the rebuild. In the minor leagues, catching prospect Rainiel Rodriguez made his waves around the league after the 19-year-old was promoted to Double-A, but a trio of other players have hit their stride as they await their next move. According to a press release by the team, Blaze Jordan and Jack Gurevitch were named the organization's Co-Minor League Players of the Month, and pitcher Yhoiker Fajardo earned the same honors on the pitching side.

Our Minor League Pitcher of the Month is RHP Yhoiker Fajardo!



Fajardo, 19, posted a 1-0 record with a 1.69 ERA with 20 SO and just 2 BB over 16.0 IP (4 app.). His best outing came on April 19 when he allowed just three baserunners over 5.0 shutout relief innings to earn his… pic.twitter.com/AN5r0BKLIY — Cardinals Player Development (@CardsPlayerDev) May 11, 2026

Three of the newest Cardinal minor leaguers were named the organization's Minor Leaguers of the Month

Of the three prospects who were honored for their April performance, corner infielder Blaze Jordan is the one closest to the big leagues. Playing for Triple-A Memphis, Jordan has moved past his struggles at the end of last season and taken advantage of the fresh slate. Since being acquired in the Steven Matz deal, Blaze has been trying to fight his way onto the big league roster after being removed from the 40-man count this offseason. To the slugger's credit, he did not let that hinder his performance, as he is currently hitting .307 with eight homers and solid plate discipline. In his award-winning month, Jordan had nine multi-hit games and drove in 13 runs with the help of five homers and six doubles in 22 games. He has not made his way back to the 40-man roster just yet, but if a long-term injury pops up on the big league squad, Jordan could be in the conversation to finally get his shot in St. Louis.

Sharing the award with Jordan was Single-A infielder Jack Gurevitch, who the Cardinals selected in the third round of the 2025 draft. Like Jordan, the lefty struggled at the end of last season in his first taste of pro ball but has adjusted well as a 22-year-old. In April, Gurevitch had 12 extra-base hits and 20 RBI in 20 games, while reaching base in 18 of those contests. On the season, he has bumped his season-long line to .274/.398/.538, with six homers, 10 doubles and 28 RBI. He has spent near-equal time at both first and third base this year and was promoted to High-A Peoria the same day as Rodriguez's promotion.

C Rainiel Rodriguez has been transferred from Peoria (A+) to Springfield (AA).



1B/3B Jack Gurevitch has been transferred from Palm Beach (A) to Peoria.



OF Mike Antico (AAA) & C Carlos Linárez (AA) have been given their unconditional release. — Cardinals Player Development (@CardsPlayerDev) May 12, 2026

On the pitching side, Yhoiker Fajardo, also acquired from Boston, was named the organization's Minor League Pitcher of the Month. Fajardo, 19, is quickly becoming one of the more intriguing arms in the entire Cardinals system as he handles his transition to High-A for the first time. The righty has not been overmatched in Peoria as he went 1-0 with a 1.69 ERA and 20 strikeouts over 16 innings in April to earn the award. So far this year, the right-hander has covered 24.2 innings in six games and has shown advanced command, walking just three hitters and putting up a 1.14 WHIP. His 12.41 K/9 is elite and is a great glimpse into what Chaim Bloom was anticipating when he targeted Fajardo in the Red Sox trade.