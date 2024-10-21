Tommy Edman's success shouldn't be a condemnation of John Mozeliak

Utility player and former St. Louis Cardinal Tommy Edman left his mark on this year's National League Championship series. In six games, Edman went 11-27 with three doubles, a home run, and 11 runs batted in. His offensive output in Game 6 was one of the major reasons the Los Angeles Dodgers were able to beat the hot New York Mets. He was awarded the NLCS MVP trophy for his efforts.

Edman's heroics to close out the series stirred up plenty of moaning and groaning amongst Cardinal fans on social media.

Don’t understand how you let a player of his caliber go pic.twitter.com/gZqykjnP1j — Gateway Grinders (@gatewaygrinders) October 21, 2024

We’ve reached the point where literally everything that happens in baseball shows John Mozeliak to be incompetent. It’s like reality itself is just conspiring to make fun of him. #STLCards #ForTheLou — JBIF Stupid Town ™ (@johnrabe) October 21, 2024

I can't believe the Cardinals traded Tommy Edman for Fedde and a month of Pham in a year where they sucked



Mozeliak doesn't deserve the lame duck season — And That's Baseball (@AndThatsBB) October 17, 2024

Let me be very clear: it's disappointing to see another former Cardinals have postseason success. Watching Tommy Edman play in the World Series for a team that isn't the St. Louis Cardinals isn't fun. However, fans shouldn't conflate this situation with the same one that occured with Randy Arozarena and Adolis Garcia, both former League Championship Series MVP winners.

John Mozeliak and the Cardinals traded Tommy Edman, a league-average hitter with plus defense at multiple positions, for starting pitcher Erick Fedde and outfielder Tommy Pham at this year's trade deadline.

While Pham's glorious beginnings in St. Louis fizzled out, Fedde only got stronger as the year came to a close. He finished his time with the Cardinals in 2024 with a 3.72 ERA, 4.05 FIP, and an ERA+ of 113. In only 10 starts, Fedde was 13% better than the average pitcher. That is something the Cardinals simply didn't have in their rotation or their prospect pipeline. They couldn't recreate that type of pitcher in 2024 or 2025.

What the Cardinals do have plenty of, however, would be utility players who are average offensively. Brendan Donovan is a much better player offensively than Edman, and he provides utility defense that's comparable (see: his nomination for the National League Utility Gold Glove and his reception of the same award in its inaugural year in 2022). Thomas Saggese has a minor league track record that gives hope for his offense, and he, too, can play multiple positions handily.

The Cardinals also boasted Masyn Winn, a Gold Glove and Rookie of the Year candidate, at shortstop and Michael Siani and Victor Scott II in center. While neither Scott nor Siani have been able to produce as well offensively as Edman has, both have supreme defensive abilities.

Seeing Edman have success in the postseason shouldn't come as a surprise. He's a good ballplayer, and he has been clutch for his entire career. Seeing him succeed shouldn't be a damnation of John Mozeliak and the trade he made this past deadline.

Erick Fedde provided plenty of value down the stretch this year, and he's a lock for the 2025 rotation. That's value the Cardinals couldn't create internally.

Be happy for Tommy Edman. Be remorseful that the Cardinals aren't in the playoffs. Be hopeful that Erick Fedde pitches well in 2025. Don't rake John Mozeliak over the coals for this trade.