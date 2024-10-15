Nolan Arenado, Masyn Winn, Brendan Donovan are Cardinals' Gold Glove finalists

Rawlings announced Gold Glove finalists on Tuesday this week, and the St. Louis Cardinals have three players in contention. Third baseman Nolan Arenado, utility man Brendan Donovan, and shortstop Masyn Winn are the team's lone finalists for this year's Gold Glove competition.

The most notable exclusion would be center fielder Michael Siani. Despite previous reporting that Michael Siani wasn't eligible for the award, Katie Woo of The Athletic corrected that reporting by saying that he would be eligible for the award by virtue of his total innings played. Jacob Young of the Washington Nationals, Brenton Doyle of the Colorado Rockies, and Blake Perkins of the Milwaukee Brewers are the finalists in center field over Michael Siani. Siani's 15 Outs Above Average (OAA) were the third most in the National League among center fielders, and his eight Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) were tied for the sixth most. Siani didn't commit an error all year.

— Thomas Gauvain (@thomasgauvain) October 15, 2024

Nolan Arenado goes up against Ryan McMahon of the Colorado Rockies and Matt Chapman of the San Francisco Giants for the Gold Glove at the hot corner. Arenado's six Defensive Runs Saved trail Chapman by 11, and his nine Outs Above Average are two behind Chapman's 11. Once a formidable defensive force at third base, Arenado has taken a step back. Arenado was a much worse defender in 2023, but he seems to have turned it around this year. He committed a total of nine errors all year.

Rookie Masyn Winn has been a stud defensively all year at shortstop for the Cardinals, and his recognition here is well deserved. He'll go up against Ezequiel Tovar of the Colorado Rockies and Dansby Swanson of the Chicago Cubs. Winn trails both in OAA -- three to Tovar's 15 and Swanson's 18. He holds the lead in DRS -- 14 to Tovar's nine and Swanson's seven. Winn's 18 errors will detract from his case.

Brendan Donovan is once again a finalist for the utility role; he won this award in its inaugural year in 2022. He will go up against Kike Hernandez of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Jared Triolo of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Donovan's zero DRS and six OAA between second base, left field, right field, and third base trail Jared Triolo's nine DRS and three OAA at second base, third base, right field, first base, and shortstop. Kike Hernandez finished the year with five DRS and two OAA across a total of six positions. What bolsters Donovan's case is that he only committed two errors all year compared to Triolo's three and Hernandez's 10.

— Rawlings Baseball (@RawlingsSports) October 15, 2024

