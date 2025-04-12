This week of Cardinals baseball cemented the need for Thomas Saggese on their roster

I had to look away from the game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies for a few moments on Friday night, and when I fixed my attention back on the screen, I had to do a double take. Was that Pedro Pages out there at second base? What on earth happened?

Well, in case you missed it, shortstop Masyn Winn had his back tighten up on him during the first inning, and after being removed from the game, the Cardinals had to do roster gymnastics to figure out their new alignment. With Brendan Donovan the designated hitter for that game, the club did not want to burn the DH spot so early in the game, so they opted to move Pages from catcher to second base, move Thomas Saggese to shortstop, and bring in Yohel Pozo to catch the rest of the game.

Following the Cardinals' 2-0 win over the Phillies, Masyn Winn told reporters that his back had been an issue for a couple of weeks, and although it did tighten up on him today, he didn't believe an injured list stint was necessary and that he'd be back after a couple of days.

Masyn Winn said he’s been dealing with back tightness for a couple of weeks, but felt it lock up fielding a ground ball in the first inning. Told trainers he won’t be going on the IL, but does expect to miss a couple of games. #STLCards — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) April 12, 2025

That's a relief that Winn should be okay, but considering his persistent back issues last season as well, the Cardinals would be wise to back off their desire to play him every single day, and instead opt for an option off the bench who can fill in for him as needed. Enter Thomas Saggese.

The Cardinals have to keep Thomas Saggese on their roster moving forward, even when Nolan Gorman is activated

With the activation of Nolan Gorman from the injured list coming as soon as today, people have wondered whether or not that would mean Saggese is optioned back down to Memphis. Saggese did not make the Cardinals roster out of camp in large part due to the lack of opportunities at the Major League level, but as things are currently sitting, they truly need him on their roster going forward.

I was actually already writing this piece prior to Winn's back issues resurfaced for other reasons, but that just adds fuel to the fire. In his brief stint so far with the big league club, Saggese is slashing .467/.438/.667 in 15 at-bats so far. With Ivan Herrera hitting the injured list for at least the next month, the Cardinals need right-handed bats on their roster to step up, and Saggese has emerged as one of them.

If the Cardinals want to keep both Saggese and Gorman on their roster, that will require them to option Michael Siani to Memphis, but is the right decision as things currently stand. I applauded their use of Siani so far in a different post, as I loved his role as a defensive substitute and base runner late in games. But that role only carries value when the club is leading late in games and the pitching staff is actually giving Siani a chance to make plays.

Saggese, on the other hand, fills a real need on this roster. We thought the Cardinals would need Siani defensively, but as of right now, he's a luxury item. Jordan Walker's defense looks much improved so far this year, and while it is nowhere near Siani's, it is good enough that they do not need to have a late-inning sub on their roster if there is a better use of that roster spot.

Saggese gives the Cardinals utility in more ways than Siani does. Saggese's right-handed bat off the bench can help the Cardinals add on runs as they look to outpace their struggling pitching staff. He can start in place of Masyn Winn when he needs an off-day or at second base and third base as needed as well. When a left-handed starter is on the mound, Saggese can draw starts to help bolster a lineup that is very left-handed.

Here's the other piece of this that the Cardinals need to acknowledge - their desire to have Saggese get consistent playing time is admirable, but he's not Jordan Walker or JJ Wetherholt. Saggese is a really intriguing piece for their future, but his long-term role with the club is likely the exact role he'd be filling right now - a utility man off the bench who provides value with his bat first and ability to plug in at a number of positions.

Could Saggese become a really impactful everyday player? Sure, and I'd love to see him doing that. But long-term, Saggese falls behind Nolan Arenado, Masyn Winn, Brendan Donovan, Nolan Gorman, and JJ Wetherholt on the pecking order. Even if the Cardinals end up trading Arenado and Gorman doesn't grab hold of an everyday role, Saggese still wouldn't be an everyday guy.

At this point, Saggese is probably best served to fill the role that he'll have to fill in St. Louis long-term if he wants to stick here - as a really important and impactful bench player. If he consistently performs when opportunities are given to him, he may be able to carve into someone else's playing time a bit. But in all likelihood, he'll strengthen the Cardinals' bench options and give Marmol far more utility from that unit, which would be a major asset for this club.

Saggese needs to be a part of the Cardinals' Major League roster for at least the foreseeable future. Recent events have confirmed that, and I believe the Cardinals realize this as well.