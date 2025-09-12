This long-time Cardinals executive could depart this offseason

John Mozeliak's time at the helm is winding down, and Chaim Bloom is waiting in the wing to take over full control of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Chaim Bloom has already begun a hefty overhaul of the St. Louis Cardinals' front office. He's hired Rob Cerfolio, Larry Day, and Matt Pierpont already, and the departure of Russ Steinhorn a couple of weeks ago continues this trend of resetting the executive branch of the organization.

When Bloom becomes the team's president of baseball operations at the end of the year, these changes could become even more dramatic.

St. Louis Cardinals Director of Scouting Randy Flores could find himself a new job with a new team this offseason.

Randy Flores has been the organization's Director of Scouting since 2015. The first draft that he headed was the 2016 class. Before working as an executive for the Cardinals, he played for the team from 2004-2008, appearing in over 200 games as a relief pitcher. He was also a member of the 2006 World Series team.

Flores has excelled as the club's scouting director. The club didn't draft any higher than 18th overall from 2016 through 2023, and despite this, the Cardinals remained competitive for much of his tenure. These late picks didn't hold Flores back, as he was still able to find diamonds in the rough with these late-round picks.

During this period, Flores drafted players such as Paul DeJong, Dakota Hudson, Lars Nootbaar, Nolan Gorman, Michael McGreevy, Alec Burleson, Andre Pallante, Victor Scott II, Brendan Donovan, Tommy Edman, Jordan Walker, Masyn Winn, and Gordon Graceffo. Each of these players has been a key contributor to the organization for the last decade.

Flores was able to find and draft these players despite the Cardinals not getting to pick early in the rounds. This list doesn't include Flores's last two draft picks in JJ Wetherholt, who is now a consensus top-10 prospect in baseball, and Liam Doyle, who made his professional debut recently with the Cardinals' Low-A affiliate in Palm Beach.

Randy Flores was extended following the 2022 season. That extension would carry him through the end of the 2025 season. However, this could be the end of his time with the Cardinals. With the imminent promotion of Chaim Bloom, there's a chance the 2025 draft and season could be Flores's final one in St. Louis.

With Chaim Bloom potentially looking to install his own people at various positions throughout the front office, there's a chance that Randy Flores is not brought back after the 2025 season. If Bloom prefers a different candidate for the role of scouting director for next year and beyond, now would be a seamless transition from Randy Flores to a different person.

If Flores isn't brought back next year, he could seek a general manager job elsewhere. The Washington Nationals are actively seeking a general manager. Several other organizations would love to have Flores work for them.

The combination of Randy Flores's expiring contract, Chaim Bloom's imminent promotion, and other organizations seeking general manager help could lead to the departure of Randy Flores this winter.