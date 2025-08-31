Chaim Bloom has begun next wave of changes to Cardinals organization

Following the MLB trade deadline, the St. Louis Cardinals' transition of power from John Mozeliak to Chaim Bloom began moving again, and the first evidence of Bloom's increasing leadership was made public this week.

Earlier this month, Mozeliak indicated to the media that Bloom would be running the Cardinals' strategic planning cycle that typically occurs in August, and then begin implementing conversations regarding hirings, firings, contract renewals, and targeting new staff for his organization.

Well, one of those changes was made official on X (formerly Twitter) this week.

Chaim Bloom is beginning to implement more changes to the Cardinals organization as he prepares to take over

Russ Steinhorn, the Cardinals' minor league hitting coordinator, announced that his time with the Cardinals was being brought to an end over on X this week.

Thank you players, coaches and staff for the last 6 seasons. My heart is full of gratitude for the opportunity, the long lasting relationships that were formed and the overall body of work.



Best wishes to all and excited for what God has planned next. pic.twitter.com/UxvLRZ5dmz — Russ Steinhorn (@Russ_Steinhorn) August 28, 2025

Steinhorn has been the Cardinals' MiLB hitting coordinator since 2019, and prior to that, he spent a year as the assistant MiLB hitting coordinator with the Philadelphia Phillies. Steinhorn has also spent time as a minor league hitting coach and manager with the Houston Astros, as well as roles with college programs.

Steinhorn is well respected within the industry and sure to get another opportunity here soon, but this is the first of likely many changes that Bloom will be initiating with the organization as he looks to execute his vision.

Last offseason, Bloom began making changes to the player development department, hiring Rob Cerfolio as an assistant general manager to oversee player development and performance, taking over for the outgoing Gary LaRoque. Bloom and Cerfoilo made a wave of hires underneath that umbrella, but now, as Bloom takes over Mozeliak's seat, he will have full reign to execute changes to all areas of the organization.

This is a really tricky part of this business, as changes in leadership often result in quite a bit of turnover, and that's not necessarily a reflection on the quality of the people who are let go. Steinhorn, for example, is someone who is going to land on his two feet and likely have a great career in baseball ahead of him, but for whatever reason, Bloom decided to move in a different direction.