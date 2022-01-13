This Cardinals outfielder changed MLB forever and should be in the Hall of Fame

As the MLB hot stove continues to monitor the status of big free agents this offseason, all of the players who cash in on generational money have a former St. Louis Cardinals center fielder to thank for that opportunity.

After being traded by the Cardinals to the Philadelphia Phillies in 1969, Curt Flood refused to accept the transaction and ended up writing a letter to Commissioner Bowie Kuhn fighting the "reserve clause" that bound a player to one team until that club released or traded the player. At that time, there was no such thing as free agency.

Flood filed a lawsuit against Kuhn and Major League Baseball after they refused to grant him free agency, which effectively ended his career due to the stance he was tanking.

Flood's case reached the United States Supreme Court in 1972, and they initially ruled in favor of MLB. Although it looked like Flood's convictions would be a failed hill to die on, in 1976, an arbitrator ruled two pitchers free agents after they played without contracts, effectively ending the reserve clause and beginning the era of free agency.

Curt Flood pioneering free agency should earn him a place in the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame

Flood stood up against a faulty system and paid the price for doing so. Flood was a 35.9 fWAR player for his career, posting a 102 wRC+ and providing great defense in five big league seasons and an all-time season in center field in 1958. On statistical merits alone, Flood is not a Hall of Famer, but he completely changed the game as we know it, and the price he had to pay in order to create the necessary change is worthy of this honor.

Not only has Flood made the game more enjoyable for fans who can see their favorite clubs add key free agents each offseason, he's also provided a pathway for Major League baseball players to get paid fair value for the production they provide. If it were not for free agency, owners and front offices would be able to control a player's career and earnings in pretty crazy ways. I know most of us don't really care if a baseball player is able to make millions more, but the rest of the baseball community should be recognizing Flood for the way their earnings have increased.

The Classic Baseball Era Committee is the path for Flood to finally be recognized as a Baseball Hall of Famer, as the committee nominates players who did not make the cut originally and can be elected by that group. This year's ballot was already announced for this year and the results will be announced on December 18th. While Flood is not on the ballot, another former Cardinal great in Ken Boyer is and is also deserving.

Flood passed away in 1997, so Major League Baseball already missed the mark on recognizing him as a Hall of Famer before then. I still believe they should prioritize getting him into Cooperstown as soon as possible though to honor his family, his legacy, and draw attention once again to the trailblazing decisions Flood made to open up free agency for all players.