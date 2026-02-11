These offensive roster battles will define Cardinals spring training

3. The fourth outfielder

The contenders: Nathan Church, Bryan Torres, Joshua Baez, Nelson Velazquez

While this section is titled the fourth outfielder, this player could end up playing a bigger role than anticipated. Currently, the outfield alignment is set up to be Lars Nootbaar in left, Victor Scott II in center, and Jordan Walker in right field. Whether you personally agree with that as the ideal configuration or not, for this season, that makes the most sense as Cardinals management attempts to learn as much as they can about all three guys.

The question around Nootbaar again centers around his health as we wait for updates on his rehab progress since double heel surgery this offseason. The expectation is that he is covering the left field grass if he is healthy and likely sitting at his spot at the top of the order. However, we unfortunately cannot guarantee he will be fully recovered by Opening Day, meaning the starting left fielder spot could be open for a short-term tryout. When he was out last year, we got to see short glimpses of Alec Burleson, Garrett Hampson, and Ryan Vilade. Burly is not expected to be the full-time first baseman and the other two are long gone from the organization. If the Cardinals had held onto Willson Contreras for the start of the 2026 season, they would have been set in left with Burly until Noot returned, but now, it is another question to fill.

Nathan Church made his debut last year, but only got into action in 27 games for a very small 65 plate appearance taste of the majors. Church has a .750 OPS in his minor league career, and offers speed and defense to handle all three outfield spots. In a pinch, he could be the quick fill-in for Noot. Church will be pushed by 26-man addition Bryan Torres, who was covered earlier as the utility man option, but he has spent more time in the outfield than in the dirt recently, so he could be eased to the majors in a familiar spot while the Cardinals see what they have with the 28-year-old.

Farther behind those two is Joshua Baez, who used a stellar 2025 season to get back into prospect evaluators' good graces. He was added to the 40-man roster this offseason but has not yet taken an at-bat at a level above Double-A. Baez will have the opportunity to turn some heads in big league camp at the start of spring, but he is most likely ticketed for Memphis to continue his progression up the organizational ladder.

The dark horse option for the outfield spot is righty power bat Nelson Velazquez. The Cardinals have been known to be in the market for an outfielder with pop basically all offseason, especially after dealing their top home run hitter, Willson Contreras. After their rumored interests signed or were traded elsewhere, there are slim pickings remaining on the market outside of old friend Randal Grichuk and Pirates icon Andrew McCutchen. Enter Velazquez.

The former Cubs prospect has seen parts of three seasons in the majors and has 33 career homers with a .719 OPS in 194 games. Velazquez is not known for his defense, but his pop has been on display, with a .777 OPS during his minor league career. He was not offered a 40-man spot but was invited to Spring Training with the opportunity to crack the roster for a short time.

My prediction is that Nootbaar is not healthy and that Torres and Velazquez both crack the roster, with Velazquez being on the shortest leash until Noot returns. Rather than Church sitting on the bench, he will get everyday playing time in Memphis while Torres and Velazquez try to extend their major league service time for as long as they are active.