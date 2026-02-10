2 former Cardinals without a job as 2026 spring training nears (and 2 could return)

With pitchers and catchers reporting across the league this week, spring training is all but upon us.

Still, a plethora of free agents remain available, including a number of former St. Louis Cardinals players. Though most no longer fit the timeline of a rebuilding club, a few old friends could still provide some veteran leadership (and serve as potential trade chips) in what figures to be a lean 2026 season for the Redbirds.

Let's go over four notable former Cardinals still lingering on the open market.

2 former Cardinals who remain unsigned before spring training

Miles Mikolas

Don't expect a reunion here. Mikolas was thrashed repeatedly in 2025, including a historically bad outing on July 4 against the Chicago Cubs when he allowed six home runs. The right-hander became a fixture in St. Louis after not appearing in the major leagues from 2015-17, but his 4.84 ERA, declining strikeout totals, and worsening home run problems just aren't a fit for a young, rebuilding Cardinals club.

Still, the 37-year-old made an All-Star team as recently as 2022. He's known to want to return to Japan at some point, and he could still offer an NPB team a useful arm with international experience.

Jason Heyward

Heyward only spent one season in St. Louis, though it was a very successful one as the right fielder hit .293/.359/.439 while winning a Gold Glove in right field. He parlayed that 2015 campaign into the biggest contract in Cubs history, winning a ring in Chicago but ultimately falling apart toward the latter end of that deal.

There hasn't been much noise surrounding Heyward, 36, this offseason, save for a few rumors about retirement or a reunion with the Braves. A renaissance is probably out of the question after he struggled mightily for the Padres last year, but the one-time Cardinal may still have a little life left in his bat and glove.

2 former Cardinals who could return to team before or during spring training

Tommy Pham

Pham has had a wild journeyman career since spending his first handful of seasons with the Redbirds, though he finally returned to his original team upon being acquired in the ill-fated Erick Fedde trade with the White Sox and Dodgers in 2024.

In need of a right-handed hitting outfielder, running it back with the 37-year-old for a third time could be on the table. Pham has hit .267/.360/.458 in his career as a Cardinal and was worth 1.0 bWAR with the Pirates last season. On a one-year deal, a reunion should firmly be on the table.

Randal Grichuk

For the same reasons as Pham above, a short-term partnership with old friend Randal Grichuk should absolutely be on the table for Chaim Bloom and the front office.

Though he's never found the consistency to pair with his talent, Grichuk posted a 139 OPS+ for the Diamondbacks as recently as 2024. He did struggle mightily last year while splitting his time between Arizona and Kansas City, but bringing back a fixture of the mid-2010s Cardinals teams would restore some good vibes to this club, if nothing else.