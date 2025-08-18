The St. Louis Cardinals' ace literally can't take the heat

Those who live around St. Louis should be intimately familiar with the heat and humidity that summer brings, and members of the St. Louis Cardinals aren't immune to the effects of the sweltering temperatures in June, July and August. But the oppressive heat appears to have an especially negative effect on one Cardinals player in particular.

Stats don't lie: Sonny Gray struggles in scorchers.

In cooler temperatures, Gray tends to shine. This season, Gray holds a 3.50 ERA in 20 games when playing in outdoor stadiums with the temperature under 90 degrees Fahrenheit. In those games, batters have hit only .235 against him. But when the thermometer climbs to 90 degrees and above, Gray tends to melt. In his three starts this year in those conditions, Gray holds an ugly 5.59 ERA and a .325 opposing batting average.

This a repeating phenomenon for Gray. Last season in games where the temperature was at least 90 degrees, he had a 5.40 ERA in four starts, compared with a 3.70 ERA in 23 starts with the temperature below 90. In a game on May 20, 2024, Gray requested to be removed from the game on a hot day after 5.2 strong innings, where he allowed three hits and one run.

Gray was born and raised near Nashville, Tennessee, so one would think that he is accustomed to these temperatures. However, prior to his stint with the Cardinals, Gray had only made three career major league starts in 90-degree heat or above, so he had likely become acclimated to pitching in friendlier weather.

Following a loss in a 93-degree affair at home against the Miami Marlins on July 29, 2025, where Gray allowed eight hits and three earned runs on 91 pitches through five innings, he acknowledged his issues in the hot weather.

"To be honest, I'm struggling in the heat to grip anything ... you're just wet. Everything's just wet." Sonny Gray

What Gray neglected to mention that day was the performance of the opposing starter, Sandy Alcantara, who appeared unfazed by the heat, throwing five shutout innings and allowing only three hits.

It's not just excessive heat that seems to get to Gray; any change in his carefully crafted routine appears to throw him off. After a one-hour rain delay on July 8 in St. Louis against the Washington Nationals, Gray told manager Oli Marmol that he had "nothing left" and requested to be removed after five innings of two-run ball and only 70 pitches. Gray said after the game that there was talk of the game not happening and that he just "ran out of gas" after five frames.

It's not a great look for the Cardinals' No. 1 starter to be unable to handle some unfavorable elements, especially when others have been playing through nagging injuries all season long. Shortstop Masyn Winn has been dealing with a "jacked up" knee since before the All-Star break and has even received injections for the injury, but he has powered through it and started nearly every game.

The Cardinals apparently approached Gray prior to the deadline about a potential trade, but Gray reportedly stated his preference to remain in St. Louis, and his backloaded contract will make it difficult for the Cardinals to offload him in the future without taking on a significant chunk of his contract.

Gray appears stuck in St. Louis for the foreseeable future, and barring a sudden ice age, there will be little respite from the searing temperatures that will arrive again in 2026. With Gray only getting older, the summer outlook isn't promising for the pitcher whom the Cardinals signed to be their stopper.