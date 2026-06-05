The Cardinals have suddenly rocketed to respectability in this key pitching stat

For the first month and a half of the 2026 season, there existed a common refrain: Sure, the St. Louis Cardinals are pitching well, but they're not missing bats, and that won't fly in today's game.

From the start of the season to May 15, the Cardinals ranked 12th in the league among starting pitcher ERA, at 4.01, yet they languished at 29th in swinging strike percentage among starters, at 8.7%. But over the past few weeks, the rotation has seemingly flipped a switch.

Since May 16, each Cardinals starter has pitched three times, and the rotation's swinging strike rate has spiked up to 10.7%, ranking 15th in baseball. The biggest leap has come from Dustin May, who held a paltry 7.8% swinging strike rate prior to May 16, which was worst in the Cardinals rotation. Since then, he's paced the rotation with a 14.6% swinging strike rate, and much of it is thanks to a more effective fastball. Not only is May's whiff rate the best on the team, but it ranks 10th in the major leagues among qualified starters.

Although May's rise is the most drastic, Matthew Liberatore has also seen a respectable increase in whiffs elicited, improving from 9% before May 16 to 12.9%. Kyle Leahy and Michael McGreevy have marginally improved, from 8.6% to 9.8% and 8% to 8.6%, respectively. The one pitcher to backslide in this category over this period of time is Andre Pallante, who previously topped the rotation with a 9.6% swinging strike rate but now trails the other four starters at 8.2%.

The Cardinals' surge in whiffs is a positive in every direction

Cardinals fans who are clamoring for the team to contend in 2026 won't want to hear it, but May's recent production is only increasing the likelihood that the Cardinals flip him at the trade deadline for more prospects. If this improvement sustains through July, President of Baseball Operations Chaim Bloom might be able to net a tidy little package of talent for May, which would be a huge payoff for the team after it took him on as a low-risk free agent flier in the offseason.

Even if May departs at the deadline, the Cardinals should have plenty of reinforcements on the farm that can take up the strikeout mantle, as they are proving that their new player development staff knows how to coax more whiffs out of its pitchers, even those drafted under John Mozeliak who didn't come with swing-and-miss stuff. It bodes well for the young members of the Cardinals rotation in future seasons and should continue to pay dividends as the team develops high-upside flamethrowers like Liam Doyle and rising prospect Tanner Franklin.

In an era where the strikeout reigns supreme, the Cardinals were woefully behind the times during the final few years of Mozeliak's regime. Mozeliak and his crew continued to preach the concept of pitching to contact well into the 2020s, oblivious to its fading relevance. But now the club appears to finally be on the upswing and has borne some promising results over the past few weeks in terms of whiffs at the major league level. Even in a year that was slated to be a gloomy one for the Cardinals, this development is showing that there's plenty to get excited about regarding the future of the organization's pitching.