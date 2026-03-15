Dustin May receives vote of confidence that Cardinals fans should be hoping for

The St. Louis Cardinals fully bought into a rebuild this offseason, trading away the most recognizable names on the roster, including All-Star second baseman Brendan Donovan. That attitude won't change by mid-season, so expect the team to enter the trade deadline ready to deal anyone who isn't nailed to the floorboards.

Thus, you shouldn't be shocked to learn that Jeff Passan of ESPN made this prediction about the Cardinals' roster: "It wouldn't surprise me if Dustin May is the most sought-after starting pitcher at the deadline. After averaging 95.4 mph on his fastball last season, May is pushing 98 this spring. When he's healthy -- and he looks it after a scary incident in 2024 when a piece of lettuce lodged in his throat and caused an esophageal tear -- May brings front-line-type stuff. "

That's a fair, if slightly optimistic, outlook for May in 2026. He's looked good this spring despite muted strikeout totals, pitching to a 1.35 ERA over his first 6 2/3 innings. Starting pitchers, especially rentals, are always the most valued assets at the trade deadline. With a strong first half in St. Louis, the 28-year-old right-hander could attract the attention of nearly every contender league-wide.

Dustin May emerging as trade deadline asset would be huge win for Cardinals

There may be some part of the Redbird Nation contingent that wants May to stick around for the long haul, but that was never the design of his contract. His one-year, $12.5 million deal (with a $20 million mutual option in 2027) was always about him rebuilding value on a team not built to win right now. It would honestly be more surprising if the Cardinals hold onto him past the trade deadline in lieu of trading him for prospects.

He set a career high (by a wide margin) last year by covering 132 1/3 innings, suggesting that he may have finally moved beyond his injury-prone label. Prior to 2025, he had thrown fewer than 200 major-league innings between his MLB debut in 2019 and 2024.

Still, teams may be wary of sinking significant prospect capital into a trade for May. The Red Sox's trade for him flopped hard, and he's clearly not the same pitcher he once was. Prior to the trade, with the Dodgers, the right-hander recorded a 4.85 ERA and 4.74 FIP in 104 innings; in Boston, May logged a 5.40 ERA and 5.39 FIP before a forearm injury prematurely ended his season.

That being said, his leash will be long atop Oli Marmol's rotation, and he's not short on upside. Perhaps a few months of working with the Cardinals' pitching lab will be just what the doctor ordered — he was a top-five finisher in Rookie of the Year voting, after all.

It would be a huge win for the Cardinals if May and other players playing out lame-duck contracts (JoJo Romero, Ryne Stanek, and Ramón Urías) emerge as viable trade fodder before the end of July. The more pieces the front office sells off now, the faster this rebuild will go.