The Cardinals don't seem to be all that interested in speculated free agent target

As the St. Louis Cardinals start to trot out career infielders into their outfield drills this week, the free agent market still has at least one seemingly clear fit for their right-handed hitting outfield need, but the Cardinals are not all that interested in what has been linked to them.

All offseason, former Cardinals outfielder Randal Grichuk has been linked to the Cardinals because of his ability to hit left-handed pitching historically. 2025 was a rough year overall for the 34-year-old, who posted an 82 wRC+ in 293 plate appearances, but his 118 wRC+ against southpaws over his career and 133 wRC+ against lefties since 2022 lends you to believe that he has more in the tank still.

The Cardinals do not need to bring in an everyday outfielder, but rather someone who is able to start against lefties and be an option late in games off the bench. Grichuk could fill that role, but the Cardinals are reportedly not that interested, at least for now.

The Cardinals have not shown much interest in outfielder Randal Grichuk despite months of speculation

Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch has reported that, at least as of now, the Cardinals have not expressed much interest in Grichuk, but they have certainly explored other options this offseason. Other targets they've shown interest in, like Austin Hays and Miguel Andujar, have signed elsewhere with the chance at more playing time, and so the Cardinals have been left without many options at their disposal.

The Cardinals have also explored the trade market, but Chaim Bloom has indicated that they haven't found much traction in that front.

So, even with Grichuk sitting out there available, the Cardinals seem to prefer seeing what Thomas Saggese or Jose Fermin can do out there for now, two guys who have spent their entire career as primary infielders, with Saggese never even logging an inning in the outfield professionally. Saggese is even expected to see some time in center field this spring.

The Cardinals also have non-roster invitee Nelson Velasquez as an option, who has shown power at the Major League level for the Cubs and Royals in the past and is an outfielder, so they could go in that direction as well.

Goold did not shoot down any chance of Grichuk ending up back with the Cardinals, but for now, it at least seems unlikely. I have written about whether or not adding that right-handed bat is actually best for the Cardinals, as that player would end up getting in the way of a young player having opportunities. The best-case scenario would likely be Saggese instilling confidence in the Cardinals as an option out there, and so fans should keep a close eye on his performance this spring.