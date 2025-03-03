The Cardinal Way seems to be on the rebound with catching coach and coordinator

History and carrying on traditions has always been key to the St. Louis Cardinals organization.

Bringing back that admiration of the organization's history and the many traditions appears to be one of the more noticeable differences to this season's Spring Training. While the past couple of springs have brought a scramble to get it together for the season, the team's slate of specialized coaches have tried to integrate the successful practices of the organization while refreshing on the basics.

Jamie Pogue, the Cardinals' major league catching coach, is bringing back the fundamentals taught by Dave Ricketts, a backup catcher in the organization during the 1960s and a long-time coach. The key to what Pogue is teaching is preparation.

Pogue, whom Ricketts coached, told Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, "A lot of those pillars aren’t about how you catch the ball or how you block the ball. It’s more about how you show up to work, treat other people, and ensure the pitcher is the most important person that day. Those things don’t change. How we are expected to lead."

Pogue noted the importance of the catching position. “Everyone is looking to you. There is a responsibility there, and I don’t think that changes (with youth). And I know that is not something we'll shy away from.”

Pogue met with Ivan Herrera, Pedro Pages, and Jimmy Crooks several times over the offseason. Their conversations were not about the basics of catching. Their conversations were about being a leader and being prepared every day.

What does new catching coordinator Ethan Goforth bring to organization?

Meanwhile, the new catching coordinator, Ethan Goforth, is drawing up catching programs and goals for all levels of the organization. Goforth came to the Cardinals after five seasons as catching coordinator and game plan coach with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Goforth and Pogue plan to create a library of drills for coaches and players at every level. When Goforth moves between the organization's systems, the developing players and coaches can work on specific library items.

The library was described as a digital version of a chapter in a club handbook used by Cardinals coaches and players — a chapter written by Gold Glove catcher and former manager Mike Matheny on the 16 traits of a Cardinals catcher.

The Cardinals appear to have more of a long-term plan focused on leadership while working on the basics to improve. This coaching style is refreshing after the past couple of seasons, which showed the organization winging it after two decades of the legendary Yadier Molina behind the plate. He knew how to do things the Cardinal way. What Molina brought to the table was never written in stone and couldn't be taught.

No catcher appears to be standing out in camp after a week thus far.

What the Cardinals are doing with catching seems to be a great initiative and a positive sign for the future. It's a positive indicator of things to come throughout the organization.