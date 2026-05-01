St. Louis Cardinals sneakily own one of MLB's last perfect records in 2026

One of the many wonderful parts of baseball is that there is a game on every day of the week. Unlike football fans, baseball advocates don't have to wait a week to watch their favorite team. A 162-game schedule throughout the spring and summer allows fans opportunities to watch games nearly every day of the week.

Every person in the world has a favorite day of the week. Some enjoy Fridays with the weekend right around the corner. Others enjoy the peacefulness that comes with a Sunday. Still some, though they may be crazy, enjoy Wednesday, hump day.

The St. Louis Cardinals also have a favorite day of the week: Tuesday.

One more note from Cardinals PR and it's a goodie



TUESDAY NO LOSE DAY: St. Louis is the only undefeated MLB team on Tuesdays this season, sporting a 4-0 record. — Dani Wexelman (@DaniWex) April 28, 2026

The 2026 MLB season is still quite young, but "perfect" trends can still arise. We're officially 20% of the way through the year, and the Cardinals have yet to lose on a Tuesday this year.

St. Louis Cardinals remain perfect on Tuesdays, going 5-0 in games played on the second day of the week.

The Cardinals are the only team in baseball to have a perfect record on Tuesdays this year. They've played five games on Tuesdays this year, and they've won all five games thus far.

They kicked off this perfect streak on March 31st against the New York Mets. Thanks to an excellent start by Andre Pallante, a home run by Ramon Urias, and a shut-down ninth inning by Riley O'Brien for his first save of the year, the Cardinals were able to beat the Metropolitans and shut them out 3-0.

The Cardinals continued this trend on April 7th with a come-from-behind win over the Washington Nationals in extra innings. The Cardinals were down 4-2 heading into the top of the seventh inning, and they would score their next five runs in the final four innings of the game. Jordan Walker and Nathan Chrch homered in back-to-back innings, and some timely doubles in the tenth helped lead the Cardinals to victory in our nation's capital.

On April 14th, the Cleveland Guardians came to town. The Cardinals entered the ninth inning down a run, and they needed extra innings to beat Cleveland. Rookie JJ Wetherholt hit two home runs in this game, and Nathan Church walked off the game with a sacrifice fly in the tenth inning.

St. Louis was back on the road on April 21st to play the Miami Marlins. Dustin May was superb through 5.1 innings, striking out five, walking one, and allowing only one run. Offensively, Nathan Church and a trio of doubles helped boost the Cardinals to a 5-3 victory over the Marlins. Some nervousness ensued in the eighth inning due to bullpen trouble and a Ryne Stanek blowup, but George Soriano and Riley O'Brien were able to hold on for the victory.

Most recently, the Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates on April 28th, 11-8. The offense struck early, as Victor Scott II and Nolan Gorman hit home runs in the first three innings of the game. Every starter got a hit, and the three, four, and five hitters drew in nine of the team's 11 runs. The bullpen once again turned a solid start into a nerve-wracking experience, but the Cardinals were able to hold on for the victory.

St. Louis will play on Tuesday 20 more times this year with their next bout against the Milwaukee Brewers at home. It would be wholly unprecedented for them to continue this unique trend of winning only on Tuesdays, but fans will be more than happy to see this perfect day continue.