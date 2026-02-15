St. Louis Cardinals reserve number for JJ Wetherholt (but not yet a roster spot)

One of the most burning questions for the St. Louis Cardinals as spring training kicks off is whether 2024 first-round pick JJ Wetherholt will start the regular season in the majors or at Triple-A Memphis.

Cardinal fans hope it's the former.

While Wetherholt isn't currently on the major-league roster, the Cardinals have already reserved a jersey number for him, a clear sign that the organization's preference is that he joins the big-league club on Opening Day.

The St. Louis Cardinals have reserved a number for JJ Wetherholt, but they are still waiting to add him to the 40-man roster.

At Winter Warm-Up, president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom was asked what Wetherholt's season would look like. Bloom responded by discussing what the team is looking for out of JJ in his second spring training this year.

"Last (spring training) he was there for the experience, and it's a credit to his ability and his upside that he was able to really meet every obstacle throughout the minor-league season," said Bloom. "When we talk about looking at him in spring training, it's not going to be about his stat line.

"Especially for hitters, going off of spring training results can be really misleading not just because they're not always facing major-league pitching but because even when they are facing major-league pitching, they're just kind of getting their work in. When the games start counting, everything changes."

As things currently stand, the Cardinals' 40-man roster is full, and JJ Wetherholt isn't a name on the 40-man roster, though. Therefore, if the organization does intend on placing him on the Opening Day roster, they'll have to make space for him.

Bloom didn't promise that Wetherholt would start the season in the majors, but he did give a hint at what the team will be looking for during the spring circuit. According to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, team officials stated that they're keying in on how Wetherholt handles time at both third and second base. They're also focusing on his work off the field regarding his preparation and adjustments.

While Wetherholt isn't currently on the 40-man roster, the Cardinals have already taken the first step in opening a space for him. They've reserved a jersey number for the former first-round draft pick and organizational top prospect. That would be number 26.

JJ will wear #77 during spring training, but that number isn't his preference once he debuts. Wetherholt wore #26 last year for both Springfield and Memphis, and that number is being held for him when he makes the majors. There's a more than likely chance that he starts as the team's Opening Day third or second baseman.

Luken Baker is the most recent Cardinal to don 26, but other fan favorites including Trevor Rosenthal, Scott Spiezio, Eli Marrero, and Ed Spiezio have worn that number in the past.

if Wetherholt starts the year on the roster, his chances of winning Rookie of the Year — and thus netting the Cardinals an additional draft pick in 2027 — skyrocket. Fans are also hoping to see JJ start the year at the hot corner or the keystone position in 2026.

Following the trade of Brendan Donovan, there's certainly a spot on the field for JJ Wetherholt. The question is whether the organization will be content with what they see out of him this spring or not. Hopefully, Wetherholt joins other Cardinals starters on Opening Day with the bright red convertibles and the Clydesdales leading the pack.