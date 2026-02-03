Chaim Bloom nets overwhelming return for Cardinals fan favorite Brendan Donovan

Brendan Donovan has officially been traded to the Seattle Mariners. This three-team deal netted the St. Louis Cardinals switch pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje (pronounced SAIN-ja), outfielders Tai Peete and Colton Ledbetter, and two Comp B draft picks. This was a haul for Chaim Bloom when it comes to the quantity of players.

The quality of them is also inarguable.

Chaim Bloom's major trade of Brendan Donovan should excite Cardinals fans for the future of the franchise.

Let's start by saying it's tough to see Brendan Donovan be traded. Over the last three years, he's been as consistent as it gets on the field, posting a 119 wRC+ during that span. His defensive versatility was virtually unmatched, as he won the first-ever utility Gold Glove as a rookie in 2022. Donovan has also grown into a leadership role within the clubhouse, a void that will have to be filled by someone else on the roster now.

Donnie encapsulated all that it meant to be a Cardinal, but with only two more years of control left, trading him now at peak value made the most sense for the organization.

Now let's dig into the return. The Cardinals brought back a top-100 prospect in Cijntje, along with two depth outfielders, one of whom is still only 20 years old in Peete. Bringing in Colton Ledbetter provides outfield support in the minors. The two Comp B picks give the Cardinals five picks in the first 72 in the 2026 MLB Draft.

If this doesn't scream "draft and develop", I don't know what does.

Cijntje is unique in the fact that he's a true switch pitcher. The 2024 first-round pick of the Mariners finished 2025 with a 3.99 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 108.1 innings across High-A and Double-A. He fared far better as a right-handed pitcher, and reports prior to the trade indicated that he would pitch exclusively as a righty in spring training while throwing southpaw in his bullpens. He boasts a plus fastball that sits in the upper-90s. His slider also misses bats at a high clip.

Reports prior to the trade indicated that Cijntje would pitch solely as a righty in spring training while throwing bullpens left-handed. The Cardinals could opt to follow that program, or they could have him focus on throwing right-handed.

Tai Peete is a power-hitting outfielder with high swing-and-miss rates. He slugged 19 homers last year to go along with 24 doubles, but he also struck over 30% of the time in High-A. He swiped 25 bags last year, but he stole 45 bases the year before. Acquiring Peete now is a buy-low acquisition that could pay off down the road. He has plus speed and solid defensive instincts, a potent combination for a center fielder.

Colton Ledbetter, 24, finished 2025 with a .265 batting average and a .716 OPS. He stole 37 bases and hit seven home runs

The icing on the cake in this trade would be the two Competitive Balance Round B picks in the 2026 draft, one from the Mariners (#68 overall) and another from the Tampa Bay Rays (#72 overall). These two picks give the Cardinals five selections in the first 72 picks in next year's draft. Chaim Bloom has added 10 prospects and two top draft picks this winter via trades. The recipe is there for farm system growth over the next few years.

This is a bittersweet farewell for Brendan Donovan, but the return package that Chaim Bloom was able to net makes Donovan's departure easier to swallow.