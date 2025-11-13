St. Louis Cardinals' powder blue jerseys receive special honor among uniform rankings

Each MLB team is granted a maximum of four regular uniforms plus one City Connect uniform made by Nike. This "four plus one" uniform system is a way to standardize uniform production and usage.

Several organizations have iconic uniform sets including the pinstripes that the New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs boast. Others, like the Athletics and Atlanta Braves, prefer a more classic look. The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres have leaned more artistic recently with their jersey sets.

However, the St. Louis Cardinals have been able to blend history with modernity in their jersey sets to create a perfect combination of jerseys. Be it their City Connects, their clean home whites, or their unique cream jerseys, the Cardinals have an assortment of beautiful uniforms that are the envy of almost every other franchise in baseball.

Prior to the 2025 season, Bleacher Report ranked the Cardinals' uniform collection as the second best in all of baseball, behind only the Athletics.

Earlier this week, Bleacher Report was back at it ranking uniforms across baseball. This time, they focused solely on powder blue uniforms. Only eight teams in MLB have powder blue jerseys: the Toronto Blue Jays, Milwaukee Brewers, Tampa Bay Rays, Chicago Cubs, Texas Rangers, Toronto Blue Jays, Kansas City Royals, Philadelphia Phillies, and St. Louis Cardinals.

Bleacher Reports ranks the St. Louis Cardinals' "Victory Blue" jerseys as the best blue uniforms in Major League Baseball.

From 1974-1986, the St. Louis Cardinals wore powder blue as their primary road uniform. Several fans have fond memories of this era's jersey, partly because there were few other things to celebrate during the 1970s regarding Cardinals' baseball and partly because of the nostalgia and success that the 1980s brought the franchise. The 1982 World Series comes to mind, along with players like Ozzie Smith, Willie McGee, Bruce Sutter, and Ted Simmons.

In 2019, the Cardinals brought back this tradition when they unveiled a road alternate powder blue variation for every Saturday road game. For the last six years, the club has worn its powder blue jerseys on the road on Saturdays.

The exclusivity of having a road jersey solely on Saturdays makes this uniform special. The Cardinals don't wear their Victory Blues on any other day or location, and that makes them unique. The powder blue jerseys do a good job of blending nostalgia with a modern twist. Instead of the "Cardinals" print that was present throughout the '70s and '80s, we see "St. Louis" printed in beautiful cursive. The birds on the bat remains as a distinguishing feature of a Cardinals jersey.

As Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report mentions, the high socks that players like Miles Mikolas wear with the powder blue jerseys only adds to the attractiveness of this jersey.

The Cardinals haven't had much to celebrate over the last five years, but they and their fans can rest easy knowing that they have one of the best collections of uniforms in all of baseball. The powder blue jerseys are my personal favorite, and I hope they're here to stay for the long haul.