Ranking the St. Louis Cardinals' uniforms now that their City Connect has dropped
1. Victory Blues
My personal favorite jersey that the Cardinals have is their "Victory Blue" jersey. These have a similar design to the cream jerseys, but the classic powder blue puts this uniform above the rest. The front of the jersey features the Birds on the Bat with "St. Louis" beneath. Red trim can be found on the sleeves and down the middle of the jersey on the front, identical to the cream jerseys.
These Victory Blue jerseys were introduced in 2019, but an early predecessor can be found in the 1970's and 1980's. Powder blue jerseys were not in use by the franchise from 1984 until the 2019 season, and flashbacks of Lou Brock, Bruce Sutter, and Keith Hernandez came into the minds of every fan.
A blue jersey was present in the 2000's, but it was drastically different than the ones of the 1980's and the new rendition of 2019.
These Victory Blue jerseys are worn during Saturday road games, so it's always a treat to see players trot onto the field donning the throwback uniforms. Once again, combining tradition with flash makes these uniforms the best the organization has to offer.
The delay in production with Fanatics has caused these jerseys to be absent from the rotation up to this point in the year. Hopefully they'll make their inaugural 2024 appearance soon.