St. Louis Cardinals' Luken Baker is powering his way into a regular DH spot

At the outset of the offseason, it was reported that St. Louis Cardinals' Luken Baker had teams overseas expressing interest in his services, but nothing ever came out of those initial reports. His fit with the team has always been a curious one, and I wrote last month about how it may be best for his career to move on from St. Louis. However, I admit that I may have spoken a little too soon.

The right-handed-hitting Baker has consistently tormented opposing pitchers throughout his minor league career, smashing 126 homers and adding another 118 doubles in 576 games in the minors. Those extra-base hits, paired with solid plate discipline, give him an above-average .839 OPS, and he was named the International League MVP after the 2023 season. During that campaign, the former second-round pick laid waste to Triple-A pitching, putting up a video-game-like .334/.439/.720 slash line with 33 homers, 22 doubles, and 98 RBIs... in just 84 games. In that limited time, he also drew 59 walks against just 76 strikeouts. His performance that year earned him his first big league call-up in June, but he was unable to carve out any meaningful playing time despite the Cardinals struggling offensively during their miserable season. Baker continued to hit for power in 2024, but his batting average dropped significantly. In 108 games with Memphis, he hit .231 but smacked another 32 homers and again rode the shuttle back and forth to St. Louis.

For his major league career, Baker is hitting a tough .198 with four homers but has only received 126 at-bats in 54 games at the highest level in the past two seasons. Soon to be 28, Baker does not have the same prospect pedigree as others in the organization and has defensive limitations, only playing first or designated hitter over his career. The Cardinals plan to trot out Willson Contreras at first base, where early reports about his defense are encouraging, and use his "off days" at the designated hitter spot. While Contreras is at the cold corner, all expectations were that Alec Burleson would be the regular DH, especially against righties after struggling against left-handed pitchers over his career. This appeared to leave minimal opportunity for Baker to see any meaningful or consistent at-bats with St. Louis.

How have Luken Baker's hot start and Alec Burleson's struggles during spring changed the potential lineup?

Yes, it is still spring training, and we can pick and choose what we want to watch, but the power potential for Baker is not just a Florida fluke. The man can straight-up hit, and the handedness of the pitcher makes little difference in his pop. In his minor league career, the majority of his homers have been against right-handed pitchers while his average against lefties is higher. His success from the minors has made its way to Jupiter, with Baker leading the team with three homers and seven RBIs in 17 at-bats. Additionally encouraging is the fact that he has added four walks and only struck out once.

Compared to the presumed DH as spring began, Baker's ability to hit against any pitcher has to be putting the pressure on Alec Burleson. Last season, Burleson severely struggled against lefties to the tune of a .195 batting average and three home runs in 133 at-bats. Those issues, paired with Burleson's disappearing power during the season's second half, may put Baker into a spot to take over regular DH duties.

So far this spring, Burleson is hitting .235 with a double while playing five of his six games at first base, where he is expected to back up Contreras. However, for a team that struggled mightily to score runs, Burly's seat may be hotter than originally anticipated. It appeared that he would be one of the guaranteed roster spots regardless of Nolan Arenado's status or the runways the team is giving to their young hitters, but Baker's power stroke may be hard to keep ignoring, especially if Burleson continues to struggle against lefties.

What could a lineup look like if Baker were to win the starting DH role?

If the Cardinals were to reward Baker with the starting spot, his power potential could affect other players' spots in the lineup. Assuming the Cardinals continue to give Nolan Gorman his runway and decide to send Victor Scott II to Triple-A Memphis due to the already crowded outfield, the lineup has some potential to look different than expected in February. Also, Jordan Walker sustained a minor knee injury, so I am assuming he will be back for Opening Day, so that figures into the lineup decision

Masyn Winn, SS Brendan Donovan, LF Willson Contreras, 1B Nolan Arenado, 3B Lars Nootbaar, CF Luken Baker, DH Ivan Herrera, C Nolan Gorman, 2B Jordan Walker, RF

Yes, this is a righty-heavy lineup, but all of those hitters have a proven ability to hit same-handed pitchers. If needed, Burleson could be a bench bat if a matchup deems his services necessary, but his lack of pop, even against righties, could favor Baker staying in the lineup.

It would be tough to see the St. Louis Cardinals pulling the plug on Alec Burleson, who has shown his ability to be a capable hitter in the major leagues. His lack of defensive upside and power development, however, could end up capping his ceiling as an average or platoon DH. Unless he can show an increase in his ability to hit lefties and put the ball over the wall, the everyday DH role could be open to the potent power bat of Luken Baker.