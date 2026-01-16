St. Louis Cardinals Bloom in this offseason

The St. Louis Cardinals and new President of Baseball Operations Chaim Bloom have been extremely busy so far this offseason. Bloom has shed his 40-man projected payroll substantially this offseason. It will be the team’s lowest since 2010, when it was $94 million, minus the shortened season of 2020. In doing so, veteran stars Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras are now with the Boston Red Sox and Nolan Arenado is back in the NL West with Arizona. Those moves opened the door to bringing in an onslaught of young pitching.

Offseason on the right track

Seven arms have been added to the 40-man roster, including possible top-of-the-rotation free agent RHP Dustin May along with viable SP options in Hunter Dobbins and Richard Fitts. Another nine pitchers have been added to their minor league system to strengthen their depth and improve their prospect rankings throughout baseball.

For the first time in quite a while, the Cardinals have signed all their arbitration-eligible players, thus avoiding the always awkward process of haggling over insignificant dollars while publicly pointing out the flaws of their future mainstays. It’s an ugly routine that takes place every year but an unfortunate necessity in the ways of business for baseball.

Bloom and the front office have done an outstanding job so far. Payroll has been reduced. The farm system value is much improved. Arenado’s departure gives Bloom some room to work with for more runway opportunity. First base has been opened up for Alec Burleson. Rotation spots are no longer filled with past their prime, overpaid, mediocre veterans. A job well done, but a job not yet completed.

Opening for JJ

The Arenado trade was the most pressing need. That finally opens up a spot for super-prospect JJ Wetherholt. The anticipation of Wetherholt at 2B or 3B on opening day should bring Cardinal fans a little warmth on a cold January day.

Now Chaim Bloom can focus on finishing his projects that remain.

Donovan dilemma

Brendan Donovan needs a decision on his future. Bloom should not back down on his demands for Donnie. The price is high, and it should be. Settling for something less than a young top-of-the-rotation, cost-controlled SP or multiple top ten prospects from an organization is not acceptable.

If those demands aren’t met, sign him to a long-term contract now. Let Donovan be that veteran presence that will be needed. Plant him at a position, whether it be 2B or 3B, and let him lead. He has earned it. The defense is proven. The offense is consistent. He feels like a red jacket alum to most already.

Thin the herd

Fix the redundancy on the everyday roster. Too many catchers and left-handed bats litter the club. If the asking price on Donovan cannot be met, one or both of Lars Nootbaar and Nolan Gorman need to be moved. They have both have been given ample opportunity. Now there is a waiting line to overtake each of them.

Gorman, who turns 26 in May, has struggled to live up to the hype. Over the last two seasons and 800 plate appearances, his offensive output has been at least 12% below league average. Even with the trade of Arenado, there is no spot to guarantee him in the field.

The 28-year-old Nootbaar’s offensive decline and inability to remain in the lineup are worrisome at the least. He still has value on the trade market, and Bloom should take advantage of it while he can. Prospect Joshua Baez’s big bat is knocking on the door, and if Ivan Herrera’s attempt back at catcher is a failure, they’ll need an everyday spot.

Speaking of Herrera, he is currently penciled in as the #1 catcher to start 2026. But there is a logjam behind him. Pedro Pages and Yohel Pozo return along with additions to the roster of top prospects Jimmy Crooks and Leonardo Bernal. That’s a big crowd. Bernal will surely be at AAA Memphis to start the season. Much-anticipated quick-rising #3 prospect Rainiel Rodriguez is slated for AA Springfield to continue his push to St. Louis.

If Herrera succeeds at his return to catching, one of Pages/Pozo will certainly have to go, as Crooks would have to have a catastrophic spring to be left off the opening day roster. That will be a tough choice between the defense of Pages and the upside of Pozo’s bat. If Herrera falters behind the plate, his bat is a must-have in the lineup. He would be forced to DH, which would affect Gorman’s playing time, or play LF to replace Noot.

Only a couple of decisions remain for Bloom’s first Cardinal offseason. It’s going to be a young team to watch and just maybe a fun enough team to bring fans back to the ballpark.