Chaim Bloom frees the St. Louis Cardinals of Nolan Arenado in trade with Diamondbacks

Chaim Bloom has finally found a trade partner suitable for third baseman Nolan Arenado.

As has been reported by several outlets, the St. Louis Cardinals and Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to a deal that would send Arenado to the desert. In return, the Cardinals will receive right-handed pitching prospect Jack Martinez. Arenado did approve the deal to go to Arizona, according to multiple sources.

After 18 months of trying to find a willing and suitable trade partner for the six-time Platinum Glove recipient, the Cardinals were able to find a deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

St. Louis Cardinals send Nolan Arenado to the Arizona Diamondbacks for a young pitching prospect.

Last winter, the Cardinals and Houston Astros agreed to a deal that would bring Arenado to Houston, but the third baseman declined the deal, as is his right given his no-trade clause. This winter, finding a trade partner appeared to be more difficult given another year of offensive decline for Arenado in 2025.

He finished the 2025 season with a .237/.289/.377 slash line with 12 home runs and 52 RBIs for an 87 OPS+. This was by far his worst year at the plate, and he also faced several injury setbacks, forcing him to play only 107 games. Arenado will slot easily into the third base spot that was once occupied by Eugenio Suarez. Suarez is now a free agent being wooed by several other clubs.

Arizona and Arenado seemed like a solid fit all offseason after the Diamondbacks traded Eugenio Suarez at last year's trade deadline. While Jordan Lawler could have been a fine replacement for Suarez, Arenado provides surefire defense and veteran leadership. The Diamondbacks will see a defensive boost with Arenado at the hot corner now, but his offensive production will pale in comparison to Suarez.

According to reports, St. Louis also sent $31 million to Arizona to cover his remaining salary. St. Louis will be on the hook for the remaining $11 million over the next two years, though some money is deferred on his contract and the Colorado Rockies are still paying $5 million. This leaves the Cardinals on the hook for $26 million of the remaining money owed to Arenado over the next two years.

In return, the Cardinals will receive right-handed pitching prospect Jack Martinez. Martinez, 22, was drafted in the eighth round of the 2025 draft by the Diamondbacks. He threw 77.1 innings last year with a 5.47 ERA while striking out 110 batters. He boasts a plus fastball that can touch 97 MPH and a solid changeup. He employs a slider and curveball as well, but his fastball and changeup are his calling cards.

After several years of decline and many efforts to move Nolan Arenado, Chaim Bloom and the Cardinals have finally found a deal suitable to all parties. The Arizona Diamondbacks fill their hot corner vacancy, the Cardinals get some financial reprieve, and Nolan Arenado gets the chance to compete in the playoffs, something he came to St. Louis to do five years ago.

“We are grateful for Nolan’s five years as a Cardinal, on and off the field -- for his drive, his competitiveness, and for all of the memories he gave us,” stated Cardinals President of Baseball Operations Chaim Bloom. “We wish Nolan and his family the very best as he continues with the next chapter of his great career.”