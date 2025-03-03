St. Louis Cardinals' best offensive and defensive lineups

St. Louis Cardinals manager Oli Marmol has many decisions looming ahead of him now that spring training is in full gear. With the assumption that Nolan Arenado will be on the roster on opening day, there is limited flexibility when it comes to roster building.

John Mozeliak has been adamant that he wants to give Lars Nootbaar, Nolan Gorman, and Jordan Walker regular plate appearances to see what the future of the lineup can do. It may not be possible anymore now that Arenado is on the roster.

Willson Contreras, Ivan Herrera, Pedro Pages, Alec Burleson, Nolan Gorman, Brendan Donovan, Masyn Winn, and Nolan Arenado can all occupy spots in the infield, but there is limited time there. Jordan Walker, Lars Nootbaar, Michael Siani, Brendan Donovan, Victor Scott II, and Alec Burleson could all find homes in the outfield.

While that appears to be a convoluted mix of names, there are two clear lineups that Marmol can make. Having depth and multiple players who can play a variety of positions can be a strength for teams. It could also handcuff a manager's roster decisions.

Brenden Schaeffer of KMOV asked Marmol if he was prioritizing a defense-first lineup or an offense-first lineup. Marmol acknowledged that he's been thinking about this question often.

"The way I would answer it today is I think there's a bigger conversation to be had with our front office to understand—that's one of the short-term, long-term type of decisions that we're going to have to face as far as how we go into this year. So to sit here and just say it's a pure competition, I think, would be a little bit naive." Oliver Marmol

Oliver Marmol will have the flexibility to choose between a defensive-minded lineup or an offensive-minded lineup in 2025.

Given the anemic state of the 2024 offense, leaning on offense would be logical this year. However, Marmol and the Cardinals organization as a whole have shown a fondness for the defense over the last several years.

The St. Louis Cardinals' all-offense alignment



C - Ivan Herrera

1B - Willson Contreras

2B - Nolan Gorman

3B - Nolan Arenado

SS - Masyn Winn

LF - Brendan Donovan

CF - Lars Nootbaar

RF - Jordan Walker

DH - Alec Burleson

Last year, every one of these players except for Nolan Gorman and Jordan Walker finished with a wRC+ of 102 or greater. However, both of these players finished with a wRC+ much greater than 100 in 2023, as Gorman had a 118 wRC+ and Walker had a 116 wRC+ that year.

This lineup has the potential to be very good offensively. It also allows Alec Burleson to be the team's designated hitter, and that only further boosts the offense. The downside to this lineup is that it has several negative defenders at key positions.

Jordan Walker and Nolan Gorman are the two most obvious flaws here in terms of defense, but Ivan Herrera was a negative defender according to Defensive Runs Saved, and he was below average in preventing the run game. Lars Nootbaar could play center field capably, but he's much better suited for the corner outfield. Willson Contreras is a bit of a question mark at first base, but we know he'll be a step down from the vacuum that was Paul Goldschmidt.

The St. Louis Cardinals' all-defense alignment



C - Pedro Pages

1B - Willson Contreras

2B - Brendan Donovan

3B - Nolan Arenado

SS - Masyn Winn

LF - Lars Nootbaar

CF - Michael Siani/Victor Scott II

RF - Jordan Walker

DH - Nolan Gorman

The major changes with a more defensive-minded lineup include Pedro Pages behind the dish, Brendan Donovan at second base, Lars Nootbaar in left field, and Michael Siani or Victor Scott II in center field.

Pages was worth three Defensive Runs Saved last year, a huge difference compared to Ivan Herrera. Brendan Donovan will likely float throughout the field next year, but if Marmol opts for defense, he will find himself at second base often. Lars Nootbaar will thrive in the corner outfield, and the choice in center field between Michael Siani and Victor Scott II is a win-win either way defensively.

Spring training will show who is ready for the 2025 season and who isn't. It's also possible Marmol's lineup changes from time to time based on what the team needs during the season. If it's offense they seek, we can expect the first lineup. If Oli seeks stability on the defensive side of the game, expect the second alignment more often than not.