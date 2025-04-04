Springfield Cardinals 2025: Everything you need to know

Major League Baseball is officially underway for the 2025 season. While fans are returning to the ballpark and watching their favorite teams on TV at the Major League level, Minor League Baseball is also returning. AAA season has already started, and the remaining levels are starting back up this week. For St. Louis Cardinals fans, they appear to be losing interest in the Major League club. But if you are interested in watching the future of the organization, Minor League baseball is where the action is. The Cardinals' AA affiliate will be hosting the opening day this weekend.

When does the Springfield Cardinals season begin?

The Springfield Cardinals will be hosting the Wichita Wind Surge (Minnesota Twins affiliate) on Friday, April 4th, at Hammons Field. Fans can expect an updated experience visiting Hammons Field, as the stadium is undergoing long-awaited upgrades to the ballpark. They currently have MLB-quality stadium lights to go along with new and improved stadium speakers that cover the whole ballpark. Fans can also experience new and improved suites being added in 2025. For the younger fans, the Springfield Cardinals are introducing an eSports area that is free to play during the Opening Weekend series. To purchase tickets or season memberships, you can find them on the Springfield Cardinals' official website.

How can I watch the Springfield Cardinals this year?

Local residents of Southwest Missouri can also watch games on local TV throughout the season. The local TV schedule can be found here. If you are a fan who wants to watch the future of Cardinals baseball but cannot visit Springfield, you can watch games on MLB.TV throughout the whole season. Not only does this subscription give you out-of-market MLB games to stream, you can also watch Minor League Baseball games in the same subscription. You can sign up for MLB.TV here and watch games on the website or the app.

Introducing your 2025 Springfield Cardinals! Three first-rounders including JJ Wetherholt, 23 returners and a First Half North Division title to defend.



Read More: https://t.co/lyOLXzOBg1 pic.twitter.com/3QYV7clSKa — Springfield Cardinals (@Sgf_Cardinals) March 31, 2025

Who is on the Springfield Cardinals' roster?

The Springfield Cardinals have announced their 2025 Opening Day roster, which is arguably the strongest roster in their farm system. The organization's top prospect, JJ Wetherholt, will be leading the team in their quest to win the Texas League. Fans can also watch outfielder Chase Davis alongside spring training invitees Leonardo Bernal, Jeremy Rivas, and RJ Yeager. The most entertaining aspect of this roster will be the pitching staff. Top pitching prospect Cooper Hjerpe will be leading the rotation alongside Tekoah Roby, Max Rajcic, and Brycen Mautz. The future is bright in Springfield, and with the updated fan experience in 2025, attending a game in Springfield is a must for Cardinals fans.