Ryan Helsley might remain a Cardinal after all according to John Mozeliak

It appeared to be a foregone conclusion that the St. Louis Cardinals would trade star closer Ryan Helsley during the 2024-2025 offseason. But President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak may be putting the kibosh on that idea after an article in The Athletic from Ken Rosenthal mentioned that the Cardinals plan to have him as a part of their organization but remain open-minded to a trade.

News from Ken on Ryan Helsley, who was projected at the start of the offseason to be a top trade candidate.



Now? Not so fast.



“It’s something we will always remain open-minded to, but our plan is to have (Helsley) be part of our organization,” — John Mozeliak #STLCards https://t.co/B8oF5LHIXq — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) December 5, 2024

Mozeliak's comments could very well be hot air as he tries to keep his cards close his chest and provide the Cardinals more trade leverage by not appearing desperate to unload him, but it's worrisome that the Cardinals might be succumbing to the same pitfall that they have tumbled down many times before.

Helsley is the Cardinals' most valuable trade chip; he was dominant in 2024, with an ERA of 2.04, and he was the recipient of the Trevor Hoffman Award, given to the top National League closer. The Cardinals have stated that they are planning to enter a "retool" in 2025, and retaining Helsley would be counterintuitive to that direction.

If the Cardinals are out of playoff contention by the trade deadline and decide to trade Helsley in the middle of the season, the return would likely be far less significant than it would be if he were dealt this winter, as the team acquiring him would only receive half of a season of his services rather than benefiting from a full year with a lockdown closer. In addition, Helsley would not be eligible to receive a qualifying offer from a new team if he were traded midseason.

The Cardinals could be in a difficult position regarding their immediate future. Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt appear certain to be wearing different uniforms in 2025, but Willson Contreras and Sonny Gray have stated their desire to remain in St. Louis, as has Helsley. The Cardinals tend to gravitate toward players who have stated that they want to play in the Gateway City, with Kyle Gibson and Lance Lynn as two recent examples.

The Cardinals would undoubtedly be a better team with Helsley at the back end, but elite closers are unnecessary for clubs that are unlikely to possess a large number of save situations. The Cardinals need to pull up their big-boy pants and start negotiating with other teams who could offer a return that will help the Cardinals in the future.