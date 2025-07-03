Recurring beanballs have Cardinals' Willson Contreras pleading for payback

Willson Contreras has been a baseball magnet in 2025. The first baseman for the St. Louis Cardinals has been hit by 14 pitches, which is tied for the major league lead. Contreras' latest brush with a baseball occurred on July 1, where Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes hit Contreras on the left hand with a 99 mph fastball. Contreras was later removed from the game and held out of Wednesday's series finale against the Pirates.

Contreras has had enough of the pain that comes with being drilled by pitches, and in an interview with Derrick Goold of STLToday (subscription required), he spoke of his frustration with the team's failure to protect its players. Although he didn't state it outright, it seems clear that Contreras is displeased with Cardinals pitchers' failure to retaliate after he is plunked at the plate.

According to Contreras, the Cardinals aren't protecting their players, so he's going to keep getting hit with pitches.

The Cardinals value pitchers who can find the strike zone, and that's played a part in their standing as the team tied for the second-fewest opposing batters hit by pitches, with 24. But with Contreras worried about missing extended time if he continues to get beaned, the Cardinals' rotation and bullpen may need to pitch more aggressively inside to send messages to opposing teams so they stay away from one of the Cardinals' best hitters.

Major League Baseball has placed a much greater emphasis on player safety over the past several years, and because of that, umpires are quicker on the trigger if they suspect that pitchers are hitting opposing batters out of revenge for their own player being hit. This "eye for an eye" approach has been fading from the game for some time, and many believe that this unwritten rule is an antiquated one that should be eliminated entirely.

Contreras clearly begs to differ, and with his fiery, outspoken attitude and his loyalty and dedication to the team turning him into a fan favorite, it's hard to consider denying him when he asks for a favor in return. But the Cardinals' pitching issues as of late may make it risky for the team to give a batter a free base. Erick Fedde and Miles Mikolas have been smacked around the park recently, and with the Cardinals just getting shut out in three consecutive games against the Pirates, they may not believe that they have the offensive security to willingly allow a baserunner.

Because he's spoken to the media about the issue, It's likely that Contreras has already alerted the Cardinals' pitchers of his feelings of vulnerability while at the plate. If the Cardinals' offense wakes up and can provide some ample run support, expect some retribution from the pitchers if Contreras continues to get hit. But if the offense remains dormant and the Cardinals keep pitching with a razor-thin margin for error, Contreras' frustration may continue to mount as teams continue to capitalize on the knowledge that the Cardinals can't afford to stand up for him.