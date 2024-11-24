Re-grading the St. Louis Cardinals' 2023 trade deadline fire sale

The St. Louis Cardinals' 2023 season didn't go as expected. The team expected to contend despite the departures of long-time Cardinals in Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina with a core of Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado, Brendan Donovan, and Willson Contreras. Adam Wainwright was also in tow as a connection to a past era.

Rather than fighting at the top of the National League Central, the Cardinals finished last in the division with a 71-91 record. As a result of their middling efforts, John Mozeliak was forced to do something he hadn't his entire tenure at the helm: be a seller at the deadline.

For a decade and a half, John Mozeliak was accustomed to trading away prospects at the trade deadline to find players that could fill gaps in the major-league roster for the playoff push. The Cardinals traded away young players in the past like Colby Rasmus, John Gant, Johan Oviedo, and Malcolm Nunez to land veterans like Jose Quintana, J.A. Happ, and Edwin Jackson.

However, Mozeliak's hand was forced in 2023, and he had to become a seller for the first time as general manager or president of baseball operations.

Initial reactions to the deadline were mixed; fans were saddened to see the organization fall from its pedestal, but they were excited to see what would come of these new prospects. Thomas Saggese shone brightly right away, and Tekoah Roby was a former top-100 prospect. Regardless, John Mozeliak appeared to have accomplished his goals that he set for himself at the deadline.

Mozeliak traded away veterans who were set to be free agents at the end of the year to clubs looking to make a push for the playoffs. Jack Flaherty, Jordan Montgomery, Jordan Hicks, Paul DeJong, Genesis Cabrera, and Chris Stratton were all shipped out. In turn, the Cardinals brought back 10 prospects at varying levels in the minors.

Prospects such as Adam Kloffenstein and Drew Rom were recently not tendered contracts or outrighted by the Cardinals. The remaining eight prospects are still in the organization across varying levels.

#STLCards 2023 trade deadline acquisitions, a 🧵:

LHP Drew Rom: outrighted

RHP Adam Kloffenstein: non-tendered

RHP Tekoah Roby: hurt, top-7 prospect

INF Thomas Saggese: very good util prospect — Thomas Gauvain (@thomasgauvain) November 23, 2024

With a year-and-a-half of results now, John Mozeliak deserves at least a B for his moves at the 2023 trade deadline.

Thomas Saggese is a legitimate utility player at the MLB level. John King had a 2.85 ERA in 60 innings last year with the Cardinals. Tekoah Roby, despite his injuries, is still a top organizational prospect who at worst will be a reliable reliever. Cesar Prieto finished 2024 with a 95 wRC+ and plus defense at multiple positions with Triple-A Memphis.

Matt Svanson led all pitchers in Double-A with 27 saves last year. Catcher Sammy Hernandez finished with a 118 wRC+ in Low-A Palm Beach and a 132 wRC+ in High-A Peoria. Sem Robberse got off to a decent start last year with Memphis, but he finished with a 4.59 ERA. Zack Showalter had a 2.62 ERA in Low-A Palm Beach in just 34.1 innings.

Even after considering the departures of two key prospects from last year's deadline, there are still ample signs of positivity. Trades are always a crapshoot, especially when you're the team acquiring prospects rather than established players. However, John Mozeliak appeared to get at least half of these moves right just 15 months later.