Grading the Cardinals' 2023 trade deadline based on their stated goals
The Cardinals moved quite a few players at this year's deadline. Let's grade the deadline as a whole based on John Mozeliak's stated goals.
For the first time in a long time, the St. Louis Cardinals were sellers at the 2023 MLB Trade Deadline. Despite high expectations for the team at the beginning of the year, the team's hand was forced. With a handful of expiring contracts, some on very talented players, President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak deemed it best to sell players and bring in reinforcements to build up the roster for next year and beyond.
In various deals with the Toronto Blue Jays, Texas Rangers, and Baltimore Orioles, the Cardinals traded away Genesis Cabrera, Jordan Montgomery, Chris Stratton, Jordan Hicks, Paul DeJong, and Jack Flaherty, all pitchers in some capacity. While it may seem backward to trade pitching when the goal for the deadline was "pitching, pitching, pitching", the front office was able to net 2 infielders, 7 pitchers, and a catcher, all prospects currently. Among those 10 players, 4 found themselves in the organization's top 10 prospects and an additional 2 in the top 30 prospects. One player will join the major league roster immediately (John King, not ranked), while the remaining 9 players will work their way through the minors over the next few years.
All in all, the Cardinals brought in exactly what they wanted and needed: pitching. However, when compared to the pitchers leaving, how did the front office do? Did John Mozeliak accomplish his goal of replenishing the farm system with capable, high-K pitchers who will be Major League-ready soon?
Mozeliak's primary goals were to gather pitching, particularly strikeout pitching, and replenish the farm system with talented players. Let's take a dive into the stated goals of the front office this trade deadline and then grade it as a whole. Josh Jacobs also took a look at the trade deadline for the Cardinals in the latest episode of his podcast, Redbird Rundown. Give it a listen here.