Ranking the Cardinals' 5 biggest needs going into the 2025 offseason

St. Louis Cardinals' fans know this will be an interesting offseason. Chaim Bloom has taken the reins as president of baseball operations. Fans have no idea what to believe or expect.

While some assume Bloom is just a carryover from the previous regime, others have high hopes for a fundamental change that will bring their beloved team back to postseason success.

Significant actions must be taken after fans were left with a sour taste in their mouths after the end of John Mozeliak's time as president of baseball operations. The 2025 season was more of a placeholder year that could have been more had the right decisions been made regarding the roster.

Given that fans do want to see that success return, what are the team's most significant needs this offseason?

5. Brendan Donovan

The Cardinals should have an idea of how they want to handle Donovan moving forward. It's time to either make a long-term commitment or trade him now for a significant return.

Donnie has proven to be a player the Cardinals can count on with the ability to play anywhere on the diamond. He can hit no matter his place in the lineup. However, he didn't remain healthy this season, as he spent a significant amount of time on the injured list. A groin injury landed him on the bench to end the season.

But Donovan remains a significant clubhouse presence, as the younger players do enjoy talking baseball with him. This season, he made the NL All-Star team, as the only Cardinal to do so. He hit .287/.353/.422 with 32 doubles, 10 home runs, three stolen bases, 64 runs scored, and 50 RBIs.

It would be painful to see him leave the St. Louis Cardinals. I do not want him to be traded, but I certainly see the appeal Bloom may see in trading him. It would have to be a fantastic return, or fans would revolt.

He may have mixed emotions about the team, as he lost arbitration to the Cardinals in 2025. He requested $3.3 million. Losing arbitration, he got a $2.85 million contract for the team this season. He is arbitration eligible again in 2026. He will be a free agent in 2028. But if they decide to sign him to a long-term deal to bypass the remaining arbitration and even free agency, it would be wonderful to see.

He could easily be one of those pillars the Cardinals developed within the organization with tons of success.