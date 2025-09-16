Brendan Donovan nominated for 2025 Roberto Clemente Award for St. Louis Cardinals

Each year, every MLB team nominates a player to potentially win the Roberto Clemente Award. The award, named after Clemente for his character and achievements, recognizes a player who "best represents the game of Baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field."

The St. Louis Cardinals' nominee this year is a more than deserving man.

The St. Louis Cardinals nominated second baseman Brendan Donovan for the 2025 Roberto Clemente Award.

Brendan Donovan has grown in his leadership within the organization over the last two years. The 28-year-old infielder has become a voice in the clubhouse and an example for young players since the start of the 2024 season. With a clubhouse filled with young players and rookies, Donovan's presence has been necessary throughout the year.

Donovan's contributions extend beyond the clubhouse. His charitable and philanthropic efforts are scattered across multiple charities. He has supported Cardinals Care, the charitable arm of the organization, via his participation in in the annual Winter Warm-Up, his donations of signed memorabilia for auctions, and his sponsorship of “Donovan’s Dugout,” a Player Ticket Program that hosts groups of children and families for pregame Q&As and tickets.

Donovan has also worked with Big League Impact and Make-A-Wish Foundation this year. Donovan has provided essentials for communities in need via Big League Impact, an organization with which former Cardinals Adam Wainwright and Kyle Gibson are quite active. Donovan and his wife, Aly, are involved with Make-A-Wish by granting gameday wishes.

Perhaps his most frequent work comes with programs for veterans. Donovan's father served as a U.S. Army Deputy Commander, and this has been an inspiration for him. Donovan supports veterans through donations to the Veterans Community Project, advocacy for Team Red, White & Blue—including a planned Charity Clay Shoot in April 2026—and contributions of time, items, and media to The Kaufman Fund.

In 2024, Donovan was awarded the Bob Feller Act of Valor Award, which recognizes a player who supports veterans and service members in extraordinary ways. "It's truly special, and I'm very passionate about it because these men and women sacrifice so much for this country, and I think it's important for us to take care of them if they need it," said Donovan of the award.

Donovan also participated in Mustache May to bring awareness to mental health issues. He also plans on joining the Skechers Pier to Pier Friendship Walk in Manhattan Beach in October to support children with special needs, education, and scholarships.

“Roberto Clemente set the standard for what it means to be a player who gives back,” said Donovan of the nomination. “It’s an incredible honor to be nominated for this award, and I’m grateful to have the opportunity to support causes that make a difference, especially those that serve our veterans and local communities.”

The Cardinals current hold the record for the most recipients of the award, with six. Adam Wainwright (2020), Yadier Molina (2018), Carlos Beltran (2013), Albert Pujols (2008), Ozzie Smith (1995), and Lou Brock (1975) have all won the award in the past.

Fans can vote until September 28th online for the winner. The recipient will be announced at a later date during the World Series.