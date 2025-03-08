Ranking the 20 most impactful NL Central position players in 2025

5. Christian Yelich - MIL

While Nolan Arenado may technically be more decorated, only Yelich has won an MVP award. Yelich won the NL MVP award in 2018 and also finished second for the award in 2019. While Yelich had a rough 2020 and 2021, he has seemingly gotten back on track in the last few seasons. Although Yelich missed most of 2024 due to season-ending back surgery, he possesses the pedigree and the discipline to bounce back. In just 73 games last year, Yelich recorded 85 hits, 11 home runs, 42 runs batted in, 21 stolen bases, and a .315 average.

4. Jackson Chourio - MIL

Jackson Chourio had a great rookie season for the Brewers in 2024, at just 20 years old. Chourio posted 3.8 WAR, 145 hits, 21 home runs, 79 runs batted in, 22 stolen bases, and a batting average of .279. Chourio also ranked in the 85th percentile or higher in Batting Run Value, Fielding Run Value, and Baserunning Run Value. Milwaukee is hopeful for Chourio to take another big leap in 2025, especially with the departure of Willy Adames. If Chourio is able to improve on an already fantastic rookie season, it may be a scary sight for the rest of the NL Central.

3. Elly De La Cruz - CIN

Although Elly De La Cruz did struggle with strikeouts last season, his other numbers are just too impressive to overlook. De La Cruz finished last year with 25 home runs, 76 runs batted in, 160 hits, and a league-leading 67 stolen bases. De La Cruz ranked in the 98th percentile in Outs Above Average and also ranked in the 100th percentile in sprint speed, making him the fastest runner in all of baseball. If De La Cruz can continue this production in 2025 while lowering his strikeout rate, he may find himself among the top MVP candidates.

2. William Contreras - MIL

The great success of William Contreras is such a large reason why the Brewers have won back-to-back division titles. Last season, Contreras had 167 hits, 23 home runs, 92 runs batted in, nine stolen bases, and a .281 average. Take into account the fact that Contreras posted these numbers while also catching 120 out of 155 games played, and these stats seem even more impressive. As Contreras remains in his prime, his durability and tremendous offensive numbers and the fact that he plays one of the most important positions on the field make him a strong second place in this ranking.

1. Kyle Tucker - CHC

For those who found the consistent numbers of Bryan Reynolds impressive, think of Tucker as an even better version. Over the last four seasons, Tucker has accumulated 21.2 WAR. Last year, despite playing in only 78 games due to a fractured shin, Tucker produced 4.7 WAR, 23 home runs, 49 runs batted in, and a .289 average. In the last three seasons before, Tucker averaged 29 home runs, 103 runs batted in, 150 hits, and a .278 batting average. Although Tucker has never won the award, if he keeps up this production, he may find himself lifting up an MVP trophy very soon. At just 28 years old, Tucker has plenty of great seasons ahead of him, and 2025 should certainly be one of them.