Ranking the 20 most impactful NL Central position players in 2025

As the major league season is no less than one month away, fans around the country are excited to see their favorite teams in action. While the National League is not as strong as it was in years past, due to a flurry of offseason additions and subtractions, the division is seemingly up for grabs between all five teams. Whether it is the star power of the Chicago Cubs, the well-balanced Milwaukee Brewers, or the young guns in the Pittsburgh Pirates, Cincinnati Reds, and St. Louis Cardinals, each team has a fighting chance as we approach Opening Day on March 27th. Considering the top pitchers of the NL Central have already been predicted, now is as good of a time as any to predict the most impactful position players residing in the NL Central for the 2025 season.

Honorable Mentions: (In no particular order)

Garrett Mitchell - MIL

Spencer Steer - CIN

Lars Nootbaar - STL

Gavin Lux - CIN

Justin Turner - CHC

Beginning this list from bottom to top, first come the honorable mentions. Garrett Mitchell could be the next young Brewer on pace to break out, recording an .812 OPS in 69 games for the ball club last year. Spencer Steer earns an honorable mention due to his home run power and ability to play many positions, as he played in five different spots for the Reds in 2024. Lars Nootbaar has struggled to stay healthy, playing in fewer than 120 games in every major league season. With a solid bat, speed, and defensive prowess, Nootbaar could certainly prove himself to be an impact player for the Cardinals this season.

Gavin Lux looked nothing more than serviceable for the Dodgers over five seasons, with his best season coming in 2022. An extended role for Lux in Cincinnati is intriguing; however, there are other Reds infielders more likely to break out in 2025. Justin Turner has recorded five seasons with 20 home runs or more to go along with two All-Star appearances and two top-ten finishes in MVP voting. Proving himself as a steady player, accumulating a career batting average of .285 over 16 seasons, Turner deserves a mention on this list despite turning 40 in November.