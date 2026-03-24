Ranking the 10 most important Cardinals players for the 2026 season

The 2026 season is here for the St. Louis Cardinals, and it's the first year of Chaim Bloom's new regime and rebuild. With winning not at the forefront for the Cardinals for the first time in decades, the list of most important players in St. Louis looks a bit different than in years prior. After parting ways with Willson Contreras, Sonny Gray, Brendan Donovan, and Nolan Arenado this offseason, the Cardinals are looking to give young players the opportunity to shine. Between veterans who could improve their trade value with successful seasons and rookies who could find their way into the next competitive Cardinals core, here are the 10 most important Cardinals for 2026.

10 - RHP Kyle Leahy

After a breakout season as a multi-inning reliever in 2025, Leahy is getting a chance to start games for St. Louis this year. With a dynamic six-pitch mix and a mid-90’s heater, Leahy could find success as a mid to back-end starter, and that would be a huge find for a Cardinals team that has failed to develop affordable rotation pieces in the past. If Leahy can stick as a starter, it could be huge for the future of the organization.

9 - OF Lars Nootbaar

Nootbaar finally stayed on the field for the majority of the 2025 season, playing a career high 135 games, but saw career lows in most of his offensive rate stats. Unsurprisingly for Nootbaar, this regression may have been due to yet another injury that saw him undergo double-heel surgery this offseason and may see him sidelined for an extended stretch to open 2026. However, as perhaps the Cardinals’ most coveted trade piece, a successful return from this injury will be pivotal, as the injury-prone outfielder has just two remaining years of control and likely doesn’t figure into the Cardinals’ long-term plans.

8 - SP Dustin May

Like Nootbaar, May has been a long-time what-if, this time on the pitching side. After failing to stick with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox, May finds himself in St. Louis on a one-year prove-it deal. Though he remained largely healthy in 2025, he struggled with diminished velocity and weight loss due to a freak esophagus injury sustained the year prior. Now, having recovered fully from that injury, May has shown tremendously improved stuff this Spring. If the rental arm can reach the ceiling once thought possible when he was a prospect, the Cardinals could net a huge return for him at this year’s trade deadline.

7 - 1B Alec Burleson

With Willson Contreras traded, Burleson should be the Cardinals’ everyday first baseman this year. Burleson broke out in a big way in 2025, slashing .290/.343/.459 with a 124 wRC+, earning the Silver Slugger award for utility players in the National League. More than any of the other Cardinals hitters, Burleson took full advantage of the runway given to him last season and figures to be one of the most reliable bats in the lineup. If he can repeat or even surpass his performance last season in 2026, he’ll be one of the fixtures in a Cardinals lineup missing several key names shipped off this past offseason.

6 - OF Jordan Walker

Walker’s struggles over the last few seasons and fall from grace as the number one prospect in baseball have left many fans with a sour taste in their mouth. Though the metrics and approach haven’t shown many signs of life this Spring, Walker’s pedigree and raw tools cannot be denied. If he can cut down his chase rate, whiff rate, and ground ball rate, he could still develop into a productive Major League player. It will certainly be a challenge to make these drastic adjustments, but patience with Walker could still pay massive dividends for the Cardinals.

5 - INF Nolan Gorman

Like Walker, Gorman also struggled greatly in 2025. However, unlike Walker, Gorman’s promising 2023 season and approach changes this Spring have given fans more to dream upon. Home runs will be hard to come by for the 2026 Cardinals, and Gorman is perhaps the only player on the active roster with 30+ homer potential. If he can make the necessary adjustments and finally take the next step, the Cardinals will have found their much-needed homegrown power bat.

4 - SS Masyn Winn

Winn followed up a fantastic rookie season with another great year in 2025. Though his offensive numbers were diminished, likely due to a knee injury that he played through, Winn cemented himself as one of the best defenders in all of baseball. In 129 games, Winn made just three errors at shortstop, earning him Gold Glove honors for the first time in his career. There’s no question about the glove, and if his bat can take the next step in 2026, he’ll transform from one of the best players on the Cardinals to one of the best players in all of baseball.

3 - SP Matthew Liberatore

After finally getting a chance to start in 2025, Liberatore ran with the opportunity, cementing himself as the best homegrown starter the Cardinals have developed in years. There are definitely concerns with his velocity and ability to maintain his mechanics throughout a long season, but he has the most upside of any of the young arms currently on the roster. If Liberatore can stay healthy and consistent throughout 2026, he’ll anchor the most promising young rotation St. Louis has had in a long time.

2 - C/DH Ivan Herrera

There’s no doubt Herrera’s bat is special, as his 137 wRC+ ranked third amongst NL designated hitters last year, just behind Shohei Ohtani and Kyle Schwarber. However, health and defensive positioning remain a question. If Herrera is able to stay healthy and stick behind the plate, he could transform from a great hitter into an MVP candidate. He underwent surgery to clean up his throwing arm this offseason, and he should start the season getting reps behind the plate, but a Spring Training setback and overall track record of health leave significant uncertainty about his future as a catcher.

1 - INF JJ Wetherholt

The seventh overall pick in 2024, Wetherholt represents high-upside draft talent that the Cardinals haven’t had in decades. After ascending swiftly through the Minor Leagues in 2025, Wetherholt destroyed Triple-A, impressed this Spring, and will make his MLB debut on Opening Day. If the high-floor, high-ceiling infielder can develop into the star that analysts and scouts think he can be, the Cardinals’ rebuild could be accelerated. If the Cardinals’ window for contention opens sooner than expected, it will be with JJ Wetherholt leading the way.