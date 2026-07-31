Ranking Dustin May among the Cardinals’ free agent signings since 2016

Over the last decade, the St. Louis Cardinals have not dipped their toes into the deep end of the free agent market. Despite spending in the bargain bin, the Cardinals have been able to find several value plays there. When they signed Dustin May to a one-year deal this past offseason, the hope was that he could find health and performance, both of which he had been lacking throughout his career. He did that and then some, so where does he fit into the best free agent signings for the Cardinals since 2016?

Tied for 5th: SP Kwang Hyun Kim

The Cardinals signed left-handed starter Kwang Hyun Kim prior to the 2020 season for a left-handed pitcher in an otherwise righty-heavy rotation. Kim was coming over from the KBO, and he agreed to a two-year, $8 million deal.

During his two-year stint in St. Louis, Kim accumulated 1.9 bWAR and had a 2.97 ERA across 38 appearances, 30 of which came as a starter. His 2020 season was spectacular, and he had to play his first time in the United States during COVID restrictions, something that certainly wasn't easy. He finished that year with a 1.62 ERA and a 260 ERA+ across seven starts. He also logged a save that year.

Kim eventually transitioned to a bullpen role in 2021, and he posted a 3.46 ERA in 106.2 innings that year. Kim filled a valuable role for the Cardinals while with the team, and he belongs on this list.

Tied for 5th: SP Dustin May

It was essentially a foregone conclusion when the Cardinals signed Dustin May to a one-year deal prior to the 2026 season that he would be traded at the deadline. The hope for both May and the Cardinals was that he would be healthy and relatively productive. He's been both this year.

May has a 4.38 ERA and a 3.16 FIP this year, and he's thrown 109 innings across 21 starts. He also threw a complete game shutout earlier this year, the highlight of his time in St. Louis. May has been worth 0.8 bWAR this year, and while it may not be the fifth-highest total among free agents, his signing was still a stroke of genius by Chaim Bloom.

May will likely get the Cardinals a decent return in a trade this deadline, and that alone gives him plenty of value as a free agent.

4th: 1B/DH Albert Pujols

This placement and the next will get me in trouble. I'm willing to take the heat.

The St. Louis Cardinals signed Albert Pujols in 2022 to help him finish his career where he started. The secondary hope was that he would reach 700 career home runs. Pujols slashed .270/.345/.550 that year with 24 home runs and a 151 OPS+. He accumulated 2.1 bWAR, and he was an All-Star for the eleventh time.

Pujols gave the Cardinals a much-needed jolt, and he gave memories that many Cardinals fans won't forget.

3rd: SP Miles Mikolas

Let's remember, we're focusing on just the free agent contracts of these players.

Miles Mikolas is another signing out of Asia by the Cardinals. He agreed to a two-year, $15.5 million deal in December 2017 to add depth to the rotation. Mikolas's first year in 2018 was exceptional; he finished the year with a National League-leading 18 wins, a 2.83 ERA, and 5.1 bWAR while posting every five days and throwing 200.2 innings. He finished sixth in NL Cy Young voting and was an All-Star that year.

Mikolas took a step back in 2019, but he still had a 4.16 ERA and racked up 1.7 bWAR in 184 innings. The rest of Mikolas's tenure in St. Louis is best forgotten, but his free agent contract was one of the best over the last decade.

2nd: SP Sonny Gray

The Cardinals signed Sonny Gray to a three-year deal worth $75 million prior to the 2024 season. He was coming off a year in which he was runner-up in the AL Cy Young race, and the Cardinals were looking for a leader of the rotation.

Gray was very good with the Cardinals; he posted a 4.07 ER and a 3.26 FIP in St. Louis across 60 starts and 347 innings. He struck out 200 batters or more in both of his seasons with the Cardinals, and he racked up a total of 2.9 bWAR while with the Cardinals. Gray was traded this past offseason, and St. Louis got an interesting package of prospects in return.

1st: C/1B Willson Contreras

Willson Contreras is one of those players you love to have on your team but hate having to play against. For three years, the Cardinals got a taste of what it's like to have Willy on your team.

St. Louis signed Contreras to a five-year, $87.5 million deal, and he outperformed his contract. Contreras was willing to do anything for the betterment of the team, including switching positions twice. He finished his time in St. Louis with a .261/.358/.459 slash line and 55 home runs. He was the ultimate team player, and the return he got the Cardinals via trade this offseason sure helps boost his value as a free agent signing.