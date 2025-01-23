Predicting where these 4 remaining Cardinals free agents will sign

Keynan Middleton: Cardinals

Not only does Keynan Middleton fit the Cardinals' shopping list right now and represent an under-the-radar target that they can buy low on, but he's also someone who had a significant impact on other pitchers on the Cardinals' staff even while he was sidelined.

Even while he was down this season with injuries, Middleton was credited with helping pitchers make adjustments and develop at the major league level, which would be a huge asset to have around the team again as they look to compete with a young roster in 2025.

Signing Middleton could kill two birds with one stone. First, the Cardinals would get someone who can be a late-innings option when he's healthy but has also shown a willingness and desire to pour into young talent along the way. That mentorship would go a long way for those already on the Major League roster and the prospects we expect to see slide into the bullpen or Cardinals rotation this year.

Middleton makes all of the sense in the world to me to be the Cardinals' first major league free agent signing of this offseason. Low-cost, familiarity, fills a need positionally and has already proven he can invest in young talent. There doesn't seem to be much downside in my opinion, and I'm honestly pretty shocked it has not happened already.