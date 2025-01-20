3 free agent relievers the Cardinals can buy-low on

We're at the point in the offseason where many free agents have signed, many trades have been made, and the rumor mill has been quiet since the New Year. However, many free agents are still available and since the lull in the offseason is in full effect, players may have to take below-market deals if they want to sign before February. The Cardinals haven't given any indication they will be in the free agent market, but here's to hoping they'll make some type of upside move to either hold or sell high on at the deadline.

The "youth movement" creates an almost impossible scenario of the Cardinals signing a usable bat, sorry Marp, so we'll focus on low-cost moves specifically in the bullpen.

1. Keynan Middleton

The Cardinals signed Middleton last offseason but he missed the entire regular season after suffering a forearm strain in Spring Training. He underwent flexor tendon surgery in June, a procedure that typically has a 6-9 month recovery timetable. Barring any setbacks, it's possible Keynan could come to any team's camp healthy and ready to ramp up. Middleton's club option was declined for $6 million and was paid a $1 million buyout.

In 2023, Middleton pitched 50.2 innings with the White Sox and Yankees. He posted a 3.38 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, and a 4.20 FIP. $6 million would be great value for those numbers out of the pen, but coming off of surgery the Cardinals could potentially get him even cheaper. Many reports throughout the season said how good of a teammate Keynan was and his impact on the young guys in the bullpen wasn't unnoticed.

A reunion with Keynan on a $2m-3m deal with incentives based on workload and performance is fair value for Middleton, and he can remain in the organization for at least another year.