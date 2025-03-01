Predicting the 10 most impactful NL Central pitchers in 2025

10-6

10. Brandon Woodruff - MIL

9. Trevor Megill - MIL

8. Ryan Pressly - CHC

7. Freddy Peralta - MIL

6. Justin Steele - CHC

Being the only two teams with three pitchers on this list, the Brewers and Cubs dominate this portion of the ranking. Although Woodruff missed the entire 2024 season due to a shoulder injury, it is hard to count the two-time All-Star out. Woodruff finished fifth in the NL Cy Young voting in 2021 en route to a 5.3 WAR season. With a record of 20 games over .500, an ERA of 3.10, and an SO/9 average of 10.4 for his career, he may be in store for another great season in 2025.

Despite fewer appearances than other NL Central relievers, Trevor Megill has an impressive repertoire and a new role as a closer that makes him ninth on this list. Boasting an impressive chase rate in addition to fastball velocity rated in the 99th percentile according to Baseball Savant, Megill may become one of the league’s best new closers. After being traded from the Astros to the Cubs, Ryan Pressly is set to return to a closing role. With 112 career saves, including two seasons recording 30+, the steady Pressly will hope to be an anchor in the Cubs bullpen.

Regression from Reds and Pirates closers Alexis Diaz and David Bednar in 2024 will see them miss out on this list, as the potential of Megill and track record of Pressly make them better selections. Despite plenty of solid seasons, Freddy Peralta has seemed to hit a plateau, posting an ERA below 3.50 only once in the past five seasons. Peralta is known to allow lots of traffic on the basepaths, and his high walk rate of 9.4 percent may be keeping him from unlocking further potential. Justin Steele’s 2024 record of 5-5 does not do him justice, as he ranked in the top 84th percentile or higher in xERA, xBA, average exit velocity, barrel percentage, and hard-hit percentage.