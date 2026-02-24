Power-hitting Cardinals outfielder named 'dark horse' to snag Opening Day roster spot

Throughout the offseason, St. Louis Cardinals President of Baseball Operations Chaim Bloom has hammered on the team's need for a veteran right-handed outfield bat. Andrew McCutchen, Tommy Pham, Randal Grichuk and others have all been named as possibilities for Bloom to pursue to fill the 26th roster spot, but one player whom many expect to serve as a depth piece could wind up playing a much larger role for the club in 2026.

An MLB.com article named Nelson Velazquez a potential fit for the Cardinals' Opening Day roster.

Brian Murphy of MLB.com said Velazquez's power potential could fit the roster well. Indeed, the Cardinals have lacked game-changing power in their lineup over the past few seasons after disappointing performances on that front from Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt, but Velazquez has the potential to be a difference-maker in that category. Velazquez has hit 26 home runs in 194 games during his major league appearances with the Chicago Cubs and Kansas City Royals, and he managed to smash 11 long balls in 51 Triple-A games in 2025.

The catch with Velazquez, as it is with most power hitters who bounce around the minor leagues, is his trouble getting on base. as he hit just .200 with the Royals in 2025, with a .274 on-base percentage. However, he raked in the Mexican League last year, holding a .317 average and a .444 OBP.

Although the probability is low, if the Cardinals can unlock more production from him at the major league level, Velazquez could push himself into the conversation for more playing time. There are questions surrounding Lars Nootbaar's availability to begin the season as he recovers from surgery on both of his feet, and with Alec Burleson expected to soak up most of the playing time at first base after mostly playing the outfield in previous seasons, the Cardinals might have a bit of a vacancy in left field that Velazquez could take advantage of with a strong spring training. If Nootbaar is traded at the deadline — which is far from a guarantee given his injury — Velazquez could have a more extended runway with the Cardinals.

The 27-year-old Velazquez is the Cardinals' only non-roster invite this season who has major league experience, which should give him a leg up on the competition, and he could prove himself to be an adept seat-filler for a younger and more promising outfielder, such as Joshua Baez. The Cardinals are also working with Thomas Saggese and Jose Fermin in the outfield, but neither of them possesses the thump that Velazquez brings to the table.

The Cardinals are in money-saving mode right now, and with manager Oli Marmol believing that the team isn't in dire need of a right-handed bat from outside of the organization, Velazquez could be the stopgap solution for the Cardinals as they begin the long climb toward respectability.