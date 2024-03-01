Yadier Molina is owning a new look, and Cardinals fans are puzzled
By Mason Keith
St. Louis Cardinals legend Yadier Molina solidified his place in franchise history by fully embracing the city and becoming a forever staple in the community. With a 19-year playing career with only the Cardinals, he will forever be synched with Redbird Red. The passion Yadi brought to the field wearing the birds on the bat is second to none. If you ask most Cardinals fans, they would probably tell you they would expect Yadi to be buried in a Cardinals. But recently, Cardinals fans have looked at an image that is their worst nightmare.
Fans were blindsided on social media recently when a picture surfaced of Yadi wearing a Cubs jacket and hat. Yes, you read that sentence correctly. Yadier Molina was in Cubs gear, and in public wearing it. But, do not overact like most fans have. Yadi's son plays for a team named the Cubs. A supportive father should not be ridiculed for supporting his son, even if it comes at the expense of wearing your arch-rival imaging.
This is not the first time baseball fans have seen their franchise icons dawning the look of their most hated rivals. David Ortiz is one of the most notable ones when he aired in the ESPN commercial wearing the New York Yankees cap. It happens on the actual field too, when franchise icons switch to rival teams and it makes fans stomach sick getting accustomed to the new reality. Wade Boggs and Roger Clemens on the Yankees, Brian Wilson on the Dodgers, Bryce Harper on the Phillies, and Shohei Ohtani on the Dodgers. It happens frequently and fans should be okay seeing the unfortunate from time to time.
So for all the St. Louis Cardinals fans who are getting angry, upset, or acting out because of a photo: Please stop overreacting. This will not end your fandom rooting for the Cardinals. This will not hurt the image Yadier Molina has on the Cardinals franchise. This will not hurt the passion Yadier has for the city of St. Louis. All this does is show a supportive father who loves his kid. Let the legend enjoy his retirement.
