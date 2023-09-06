Would a reunion with Michael Wacha make sense for the Cardinals?
10 years ago, Michael Wacha took St. Louis by storm. Could he be a fit for the Cardinals' rotation once again in 2024?
By Curt Bishop
Back in 2013, Michael Wacha gave Cardinals fans a run to remember.
He was highly touted within the Cardinals organization, and fans were waiting to see what he could bring to the table. On September 24, the young right-hander came just one out shy of a no-hitter against the Nationals.
Weeks later, he was St. Louis' most consistent starter in the postseason, going 4-1 with a 2.64 ERA in five starts and earning NLCS MVP honors.
After that, Wacha began to struggle with injuries that marred his time in St. Louis but did show flashes of his potential. Now with the Padres, Wacha is one of the game's most durable starters. He is 11-2 with a 2.85 ERA in 19 starts, averaging eight strikeouts per nine innings and just three walks.
He signed a four-year deal with the Padres prior to the 2023 season, but his deal does include team and player options, meaning he could potentially opt out this winter and become a free agent again.
I was of the opinion that Wacha could've been someone the Cardinals targeted last offseason in terms of starting pitching. Unfortunately, they didn't add a starter like they should have, and they're paying the price for it now.
But if he hits the open market again this offseason, could the Cardinals potentially take a look at bringing him back and reuniting with the 2013 NLCS MVP?
In this piece, we will explore the possibility of a reunion with Wacha and discuss whether or not it makes sense for the team.