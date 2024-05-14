Woeful Angels' pitching staff brings life to dormant Cardinals offense
By Josh Jacobs
The St. Louis Cardinals put up a crooked number tonight. No, this is not a drill. The offense actually exploded for runs against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Let's not get ahead of ourselves. One big inning against one of the worst pitching staffs in baseball is not going to change the tune around the Cardinals' offense, but man, it certainly feels good to see them pour on some runs for a change.
With a solo home run from Nolan Arenado, multiple hits with runners in scoring position, and a clutch two-out knock, the top of the seventh inning had everything we've been waiting to see from this offense. The Cardinals have struggled to score more than three runs in most of their games this year, let alone put up eight runs in a single inning. We know the talent is there for the lineup to compete like this, but it was getting harder and harder to believe they'd figure things out.
I also think it's important to note that the Cardinals had this offensive explosion while trailing 4-0 in this game. This club did not roll over when adversity hit them this evening, but rather strung offensive together and scored in bunches. They took what the Angeles were giving them at the plate, scoring on singles, walks, hit by pitches, and a home run that inning. The club proved to themselves that they can hit, and now it's time to continue that trend for weeks on end.
Like I said, this is one game. Even as someone who had major confidence in the Cardinals' lineup entering the season, we are at a point right now where they need to do much more than beat up on the Angels on a random Monday night. They need to go on a run here where the offense produces at a high level, so high that the club cannot sell. They've dug themselves quite a hole the last few weeks, and it will be tough to be able to pull themselves out of it.
It's kind of wild to see someone like Matt Carpenter making such a major impact on this team right now. The Cardinals got the offense they needed tonight, but fans will need to see a lot more to buy back into this club for the 2024 season.