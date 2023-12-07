With the 7th pick in the MLB Draft, the Cardinals should select LSU's Tommy White
The MLB Draft is very unpredictable on what prospects will become MLB talents. For the Cardinals, they are in position to select the best profile fit to become an MLB star
By Mason Keith
Tommy White's Resume
To give a final sales pitch on just how good Tommy White is, here is his resume so far after playing two seasons in the NCAA:
2023 First-Team All-American (Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball, NCBWA)
2023 Second-Team All-American (D1 Baseball)
2023 College World Series All-Tournament Team
2023 First-Team All-SEC
2023 Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Trophy Semifinalist
2023 ABCA All-South Region Team
2023 Louisiana Newcomer of the Year
Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Week (May 15, 2023)
Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Week (March 13, 2023)
SEC Player of the Week (April 17, 2023)
SEC Player of the Week (March 20, 2023)
2022 ACC Freshman of the Year
2022 All-ACC First Team
2022 Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Trophy Semifinalist
Randy Flores and his staff can go any direction with their decision and the Cardinals will be better from it. The team is in uncharted territory and has better talent to choose from than ever before. There is plenty of time to evaluate what the team needs from the draft and to scout players up to the draft. But the easy answer has already presented itself: draft Tommy White.