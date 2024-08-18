Will JJ Wetherholt succeed with the Cardinals or will he be another Dylan Carlson?
Josh Jacobs just wrote about all the accolades the Cardinals are receiving for their top draft pick this year, JJ Wetherholt. MLB.com already has him ranked as the 19th-best prospect in all of baseball.
Ironically he is going to a Cardinals team with the 19th-ranked minor league system.
What will the Cardinals do with a player who was considered a possible number-one draft pick at one point? Can they make him better? To find out the answer to that question, we need to know how their other minor leaguers are doing. FanGraphs has a very comprehensive ranking of minor-league prospects. I was able to export their top 1200 for 2023 and 2024. Both lists were the updated lists that were published after the trade deadline each year. I am using FanGraphs instead of MLB because most of the Cardinals' prospects are way outside the MLB top 100.
The top prospects from last year compared to where they rank this year.
2023 RANK
2024 RANK
Tink Hence
33
52
Masyn Winn
37
N/A
Tekoah Roby
51
101
Gordon Graceffo
77
624
Ivan Herrera
126
N/A
Michael McGreevy
158
654
Cooper Hjerpe
185
164
Sem Robberse
215
260
Chase Davis
245
314
Thomas Saggese
281
232
The results are mixed. Two players, Masyn Winn and Ivan Herrera were promoted. Cooper Hjerpe and Thomas Saggese had slight improvements. The other six had fairly significant declines.
What have the Cardinals done with the players we traded for at the deadline last year?
TRADED AWAY
TRADED FOR
2023
2024
Genesis Cabrera
Sammy Hernandez
951
1200+
Jordan Hicks
Adam Kloffenstein
465
1200+
Sem Robbersee
215
260
Jordan Montgomery
John King
MLB
MLB
Chris Stratton
Thomas Saggesse
281
232
Tekoah Roby
51
101
Paul DeJong
Matt Svanson
N/A
N/A
JAck Flaherty
Cesar Prieto
520
413
Drew Rom
848
1200+
Zach Showalter
N/A
N/A
Three players who came to the Cardinal aren’t even ranked inside the top 1200 now. Only two players of the nine minor leaguers have a better ranking than last year.
Top five pitchers from last year’s list
2023
2024
Tink Hence
33
52
Tekoah Roby
51
101
Gordon Graceffo
77
624
Michael McGreevy
158
654
Cooper Hjerpe
185
164
Graceffo and McGreevy, two pitchers that not too long ago were being talked about as if they would be big parts of the pitching staff, have a long way to go. Even Hence and Roby have taken steps backward. Hjerpe did take a step up but only at a 10% improvement.
The Cardinals' top five position player prospects from last year, not named Winn or Herrera.
2023
2024
Chase Davis
245
314
Thomas Saggese
281
232
Leonardo Bernal
310
191
Johnathan Mejia
395
1200+
Cesar Prieto
520
413
The hitters are fairing a bit better. Only one player has fallen off the list. The other hitters have moved up and down but not by much. It does appear that the Cardinals somehow can develop catchers.
It appears there are a couple of issues. One explains why Matthew Liberatore was moved into the starting rotation so many times. It’s hard to bring up a pitcher if they are moving down in the rankings.
The other is if you make a trade with another team and those players aren’t getting better but are falling at a quick pace, some even falling completely out of the ranking, then are we having a coaching problem?
The Cardinals' first-round draft pick last year has slipped in the rankings to 314. The 2022 first-round pick has moved up 21 spots to 164. At that rate, he will be inside the top 100 sometime around 2030. I hope Wetherholt makes better progress.